How to make a negative voltage power supply?

Power supplies play a crucial role in various electronic circuits, providing the necessary voltage and current to power different components. While positive voltage power supplies are more commonly used, there are instances where a negative voltage power supply is required. This article will guide you through the process of creating a negative voltage power supply.
Materials Required
- Transformer
- Diodes (4)
- Capacitors (2)
- Regulator IC (e.g., 7905 or 79XX series)
- Resistors (2)
- LED (optional)
- PCB or breadboard
- Soldering iron
- Wire cutters/strippers
- Desoldering pump (if using a PCB)
Procedure
Follow these steps to create a negative voltage power supply:
- Begin by selecting a suitable transformer that meets your voltage requirements. A transformer with a center-tapped secondary winding will be ideal. This center-tap is necessary to generate a negative voltage.
- Connect the primary winding of the transformer to an AC power source. Ensure that the primary winding matches the voltage rating of your region (e.g., 220V or 110V).
- Take the secondary winding of the transformer, which is center-tapped, and connect the center tap to the ground or common terminal of your circuit.
- Attach two diodes in a full-wave bridge configuration across the outer terminals of the center-tapped winding. This bridge rectifier setup rectifies the AC voltage from the secondary winding.
- Connect the positive output terminal from the bridge rectifier to a smoothing capacitor. This capacitor filters the pulsating DC voltage obtained from the rectifier, resulting in a smoother output.
- From the positive terminal of the smoothing capacitor, connect another diode in series. This diode prevents the flow of current when the input power source is disconnected, protecting the circuit.
- Attach a second smoothing capacitor to the other end of the diode and connect its negative terminal to the ground.
- Place a resistor between the positive terminal of the second smoothing capacitor and the input pin of the regulator IC. This resistor limits the input current and protects the IC from damage.
- Connect the input and output pins of the regulator IC, ensuring the correct polarity as per the manufacturer’s datasheet. The IC regulates the output voltage to a negative value.
- Attach a second resistor between the output pin of the regulator IC and the ground terminal of your circuit.
- If desired, you can add an LED in series with a current-limiting resistor to indicate the presence of the negative voltage output.
- Double-check all the connections and ensure that there are no short circuits or loose connections.
- Finally, connect the positive terminal of the smoothing capacitor to the positive rail of your circuit, and the negative terminal of the second smoothing capacitor becomes your negative voltage supply.
1. Can I use a transformer without a center tap for a negative voltage power supply?
No, a center-tapped transformer is required to generate a negative voltage.
2. What is the purpose of the bridge rectifier in a negative voltage power supply?
The bridge rectifier converts AC voltage from the transformer into pulsating DC voltage.
3. Why do I need smoothing capacitors in a negative voltage power supply?
Smoothing capacitors filter the pulsating DC voltage, resulting in a smoother output.
4. Can I use any regulator IC for my negative voltage power supply?
You can use a regulator IC from the 7905 or 79XX series, which are designed specifically for negative voltage regulation.
5. What is the purpose of the diode in series with the positive terminal of the smoothing capacitor?
The diode prevents current flow when the input power source is disconnected, protecting the circuit.
6. How do I determine the value of the current-limiting resistor for the LED?
Calculate the required resistor value using Ohm’s law based on the desired LED current and voltage drop.
7. Can I use a PCB instead of a breadboard for this circuit?
Yes, using a PCB provides a more permanent and reliable solution, but it requires additional soldering skills.
8. How do I select an appropriate transformer for a negative voltage power supply?
Consider the voltage rating, secondary winding configuration, and current rating required for your specific application.
9. Is it necessary to connect a load to the negative voltage supply?
No, it is not necessary, but connecting a load will help verify the functionality of the power supply.
10. Can I reverse the polarity and use the negative terminal as the positive voltage supply?
Yes, you can, but remember to make appropriate adjustments to your circuit and ensure compatibility.
11. Where can I find the datasheet for the regulator IC?
You can find the datasheet on the manufacturer’s website or by performing an online search using the IC’s part number.
12. How can I further stabilize the negative voltage output?
You can add additional filtering capacitors or use voltage regulators with better stability and lower output voltage ripple.