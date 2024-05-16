If you’ve recently added a new monitor to your computer setup, you may want to make it the main display in Windows 10. Fortunately, the process is quite simple and can be done in just a few steps. In this article, we will guide you on how to make a monitor the main display in Windows 10.
How to make a monitor the main display Windows 10?
To make a monitor the main display in Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Connect your new monitor to your computer and ensure it is properly detected.
2. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. In the “Display settings” window, you will see two numbered boxes representing your displays. Select the monitor you want to make the main display by clicking on its corresponding box.
4. Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and check the box that says, “Make this my main display.”
5. Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes, and then click “Keep changes” when prompted.
That’s it! Your chosen monitor will now be set as the main display in Windows 10.
Now, let’s tackle a few related FAQs:
1. How do I change the main display in Windows 10 if I have multiple monitors?
By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily change the main display in Windows 10 even if you have multiple monitors connected to your computer.
2. Can I use different wallpapers on each monitor when I have multiple displays?
Yes, with Windows 10, you can set different wallpapers on each monitor separately. Simply right-click on the desktop, select “Personalize,” and choose individual wallpapers for each display.
3. How can I rearrange the order of my displays?
To rearrange the order of your displays, go to the “Display settings” window (right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings”). Click and drag the display boxes at the top of the window to rearrange them according to your preference.
4. Can I extend my desktop to multiple monitors?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to extend your desktop to multiple monitors. In the “Display settings” window, under the “Multiple displays” section, select “Extend these displays” to use your additional monitor as an extended desktop.
5. How do I change the screen resolution for a specific monitor?
In the “Display settings” window, select the monitor you want to change the screen resolution for by clicking on its corresponding box. Scroll down and click on “Advanced display settings,” where you can modify the screen resolution.
6. What if my new monitor is not detected by Windows 10?
If your new monitor is not detected, make sure it is properly connected and turned on. You may also try restarting your computer or updating your graphics card drivers.
7. Can I use a laptop as a secondary monitor in Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to use a laptop as a secondary monitor by using the “Project” feature. Press the Windows key + P and select “Extend” to use your laptop as an additional monitor.
8. How do I duplicate my display in Windows 10?
To duplicate your display, go to the “Display settings” window and select “Duplicate these displays” under the “Multiple displays” section. This will mirror your main display onto the secondary monitor.
9. Is it possible to set a specific monitor as the default for new windows in Windows 10?
In Windows 10, the default main display is automatically set as the default monitor for new windows. So, by changing the main display as mentioned earlier, you can set a specific monitor as the default for new windows.
10. Can I change the scaling settings for different monitors?
Yes, you can change the scaling settings for different monitors. In the “Display settings” window, select the monitor you want to change the scaling settings for, and then click on “Advanced display settings.” From there, click on “Advanced sizing of text and other items” to modify the scaling settings.
11. What if my main display goes blank after changing settings?
If your main display goes blank after changing settings, don’t panic. Windows 10 will automatically revert the changes after a certain period, allowing you to regain access to your display. You can also press the Windows key + P and select “PC screen only” to revert the display settings manually.
12. How do I disconnect a monitor and return to a single display?
To disconnect a monitor and return to a single display, go to the “Display settings” window and select the numbered box representing the monitor you want to disconnect. Scroll down and click on “Disconnect this display.”