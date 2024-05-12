How to make a Mac os x bootable usb?

If you have ever encountered a situation where your Mac operating system crashes or needs to be reinstalled, having a bootable USB drive can be a lifesaver. Creating a bootable USB allows you to easily install or repair macOS on your Mac without the need for an internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making a Mac OS X bootable USB.
Requirements:
Before we begin, ensure that you have the following items handy:
1. A USB flash drive with at least 16GB of storage capacity.
2. A Mac with an internet connection running OS X Yosemite or later.
3. The macOS installer downloaded from the App Store.
The Process:
Now that you have gathered the necessary tools, follow these step-by-step instructions to create your bootable USB drive:
Step 1: Format the USB drive
– Connect the USB drive to your Mac and open the “Disk Utility” application located in the Utilities folder.
– Select the USB drive from the list of available drives on the left-hand side.
– Click on the “Erase” button and choose a name for your USB drive.
– Set the format to “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” and the scheme to “GUID Partition Map.”
– Click “Erase” to format the drive.
Step 2: Create the bootable USB
– Locate and open the Terminal application from the Utilities folder or by pressing Command + Space and typing “Terminal”.
– In the Terminal window, type the following command:
sudo /Applications/Install macOS [Your macOS Version Name].app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/[Your USB Drive Name] (replace [Your macOS Version Name] with the actual name of your macOS installer, and [Your USB Drive Name] with the name you assigned to your USB drive).
– Press Enter and authenticate the command with your admin password when prompted.
– Terminal will now erase your USB drive and copy the macOS installer files to it. This process may take some time depending on the speed of your USB drive and Mac.
Step 3: Use the bootable USB
– Once the creation process is complete, restart your Mac and hold down the Option key while it boots up.
– You should now see a list of bootable drives, including your newly created USB drive.
– Use the arrow keys to select the USB drive and press Enter to boot from it.
– Follow the on-screen instructions to install or repair macOS on your Mac.
How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time required to create a bootable USB drive varies depending on the speed of your USB drive and Mac, but it typically takes around 20-30 minutes.
Can I use a USB drive with a smaller storage capacity?
No, it is not recommended to use a USB drive with less than 16GB of storage capacity as it may not have enough space for the macOS installer files.
Does creating a bootable USB drive erase its existing data?
Yes, the process of creating a bootable USB drive involves formatting the drive, which erases all existing data. Therefore, make sure to backup any important files before proceeding.
Can I use a Windows PC to create a bootable Mac OS X USB drive?
No, the method described in this article requires a Mac with OS X Yosemite or later. However, there are alternative methods available for creating a bootable USB drive on a Windows PC.
Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity and compatible formatting instead of a USB drive to create a bootable macOS installer.
Can I install an older version of macOS using a bootable USB created with a newer macOS installer?
Yes, macOS installers are usually backward compatible, allowing you to install older versions of macOS using a bootable USB created with a newer macOS installer.
Can I reuse the USB drive for regular file storage after creating a bootable macOS installer?
Yes, once you have created the bootable USB drive and installed or repaired macOS, you can reformat the USB drive and use it for regular file storage purposes.
Does creating a bootable USB drive void the warranty of my Mac?
No, creating a bootable USB drive does not void the warranty of your Mac. It is a supported method provided by Apple for installing or repairing macOS.
Can I use a bootable USB drive to install macOS on multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive to install macOS on multiple Macs without the need for re-downloading the installer for each Mac.
Can I create a bootable USB drive for a Hackintosh?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive to install macOS on a Hackintosh by following similar steps. However, the process may vary depending on the specific Hackintosh setup.
Can I create a bootable USB drive without using the Terminal?
No, using the Terminal is the recommended method for creating a bootable USB drive on a Mac. It provides more control and flexibility during the process.
Can I create a bootable USB drive for a different operating system?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB drive for various operating systems, including Windows and Linux, by using specific tools and following the appropriate instructions for each OS.