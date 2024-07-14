How to make a keyboard tray?

If you spend a significant amount of time working on a computer, having a comfortable and ergonomic workspace is essential. One crucial aspect of such a workspace is a well-designed keyboard tray. A keyboard tray not only allows for proper keyboard placement but also promotes healthy typing posture. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating your own keyboard tray.
Materials Needed
Before diving into the construction process, let’s gather the necessary materials:
– Plywood sheet (preferably 1/2 inch thickness)
– Measuring tape
– Pencil
– Saw
– Drill
– Screws
– Sandpaper
– Varnish or paint (optional)
– Keyboard tray slides
Step 1: Measuring and Cutting
The first step in making a keyboard tray is to measure the dimensions of your keyboard. Measure its length, width, and height, ensuring you have enough space to accommodate it comfortably.
Once you have the measurements, transfer them onto the plywood sheet using a pencil. Mark the outlines of the keyboard tray, accounting for a slight buffer zone to ensure the keyboard fits perfectly.
With the outlines drawn, carefully use a saw to cut out the desired shape, following the marked lines. Take your time and proceed with caution when using the saw to avoid any accidents.
Step 2: Drilling and Assembling
Now that you have the main body of the keyboard tray, it’s time to attach the keyboard tray slides. These slides facilitate smooth movement of the tray, making it adjustable and easy to pull out when needed.
Place the slides on the underside of the tray along its length, ensuring they align correctly. Mark the positions for the screw holes, then drill pilot holes to prevent the wood from splitting. Attach the slides securely using screws.
Step 3: Sanding and Finishing
To prevent any rough edges or splinters, sand the entire surface of the keyboard tray using sandpaper. Smooth out any imperfections and round the edges for a polished look and a comfortable feel.
Once you are satisfied with the smoothness of the tray, consider applying a protective finish such as varnish or paint. This step is optional, but it adds durability and enhances the overall appearance of the tray.
Step 4: Mounting the Tray
To complete the process, you need to mount the keyboard tray onto your chosen work surface. Select the most convenient location, accounting for your seating position and arm-length reach.
Using screws and appropriate brackets, attach the slides to the underside of the work surface. Ensure the tray slides smoothly in and out, and make any necessary adjustments.
FAQs:
1. What is the importance of a keyboard tray?
A keyboard tray promotes a comfortable typing posture and reduces strain on the wrists and arms.
2. Can I use different materials instead of plywood?
Certainly! While plywood is a common choice, you can use other sturdy materials like metal or acrylic if desired.
3. How can I ensure the keyboard tray is at the appropriate height?
Consider your seated position, arm length, and ensure the tray is approximately at elbow height for optimal typing comfort.
4. Are keyboard tray slides necessary?
Keyboard tray slides allow for easy adjustment and smooth movement, but they are not essential. If preferred, you can mount the tray directly onto the work surface.
5. Can I purchase pre-made keyboard tray slides?
Yes, you can find keyboard tray slides at most hardware stores or online retailers.
6. Should I round the edges of the tray?
Rounding the edges improves the tray’s comfort and aesthetic appeal, but it is not a mandatory step.
7. Is it necessary to apply a protective finish?
No, it is not necessary, but applying a finish can protect the tray from scratches and enhance its longevity.
8. Can I mount the tray on any type of work surface?
As long as the surface is sturdy enough to hold the tray and slides, you can mount it on various types of work surfaces.
9. What tools are essential for making a keyboard tray?
You will need a measuring tape, pencil, saw, drill, screws, sandpaper, and a varnish or paint (optional).
10. Can I customize the dimensions of the keyboard tray?
Absolutely! Adapt the dimensions to fit your specific keyboard and workspace requirements.
11. How long does it take to make a keyboard tray?
The time required depends on your experience and skill level, but with the right tools and materials, it can be completed in a few hours.
12. Can I make multiple keyboard trays using one sheet of plywood?
Yes, you can optimize your materials and make more than one keyboard tray from a single plywood sheet.