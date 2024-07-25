How to make a game launch on a different monitor?

If you have a multi-monitor setup, you might sometimes encounter the issue of games launching on the wrong monitor. While this can be frustrating, fear not! There are several methods you can try to ensure your game launches on the desired monitor. In this article, we will explore those methods and provide you with a step-by-step guide for each. Let’s get started!
Method 1: Changing Display Settings
The simplest way to make a game launch on a specific monitor is by adjusting your display settings. Follow these steps:
Step 1:
Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
Step 2:
In the Display settings window, you will see multiple monitors labeled with numbers. Identify the monitor where you want the game to launch.
Step 3:
Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and select “Extend desktop to this display” for the desired monitor.
Step 4:
Make sure the desired monitor is set as your primary display. To do this, click on “Identify” and note the number that appears on the desired monitor. Then, scroll up to the “Multiple displays” section and select the monitor labeled with that number as your primary display.
Step 5:
Click on “Apply” to save the settings and close the Display settings window.
Now, any game you launch should appear on the monitor you specified as the primary display.
Method 2: Using Graphics Card Software
If the previous method doesn’t work or you have specialized graphics card software, you can try using that to control the display of your games. Here’s how:
Step 1:
Open your graphics card software. The exact steps may vary depending on your graphics card, but typically you can do this by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting the graphics card control panel or settings.
Step 2:
Look for a setting related to multiple monitors or display preferences.
Step 3:
Within the graphics card software, locate the option to set the desired monitor as your primary display.
Step 4:
Save the settings and exit the graphics card software.
Your game should now launch on the monitor you specified using your graphics card software.
FAQs:
1. How do I determine which monitor is which?
You can identify your monitors by going to the display settings and clicking on “Identify”; numbers will appear on each monitor, helping you differentiate them.
2. Can I switch the game to another monitor while it is running?
Yes, you can typically change which monitor a game is displayed on by using the game’s in-game options or through the game’s settings menu.
3. What if I want to change the monitor for a specific game only?
Some games offer the ability to select the monitor to launch on. Look for display settings or video options within the game itself.
4. What can I do if the game still launches on the wrong monitor?
Try restarting your computer and double-checking the display settings or graphics card software settings to ensure that the correct monitor is set as the primary display.
5. Does the game need to be running in full-screen mode?
No, changing the display settings or using graphics card software should work regardless of whether the game is running in full-screen or windowed mode.
6. Will these methods work with any game?
In most cases, these methods should work for any game, regardless of the game’s age or graphics.
7. Can I switch the game to a different monitor using keyboard shortcuts?
No, keyboard shortcuts alone cannot switch a game to a different monitor. You need to adjust the display settings or use graphics card software.
8. Will switching the monitor affect game performance?
No, changing the monitor should not have any impact on game performance. The game will adapt to the new monitor seamlessly.
9. Can I have different games running on different monitors simultaneously?
Yes, you can have different games running on different monitors simultaneously, provided your system can handle it.
10. Can I change the monitor during gameplay?
While it is not recommended, you can attempt to change the monitor settings during gameplay, but keep in mind that this might cause the game to crash or display abnormalities.
11. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the monitor settings?
Generally, you should not need to restart your computer after changing monitor settings. The changes should take effect immediately.
12. What do I do if the game does not support multiple monitors?
If a game does not have native support for multiple monitors, you can use third-party software like DisplayFusion or Actual Multiple Monitors to force the game onto a different monitor.