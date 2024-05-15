**How to Make a Flip Down Keyboard Drawer?**
A flip down keyboard drawer is a practical addition to any desk, providing a discreet space to store your keyboard when it’s not in use, while keeping it easily accessible for when it is needed. If you’re interested in adding this convenient feature to your desk, follow these steps to create your own flip down keyboard drawer.
What materials will I need?
To make a flip down keyboard drawer, you will need the following materials:
1. Plywood or another sturdy wood for the drawer front and sides.
2. Metal hinges.
3. Screws.
4. Magnetic catch.
5. Sandpaper.
6. Wood glue.
7. Finishing supplies (paint, stain, or varnish).
8. Drill and drill bits.
9. Screwdriver.
10. Measuring tape or ruler.
11. Pencil.
How do I measure and mark the drawer front?
1. Start by measuring the width and height of your keyboard.
2. Add a few inches to these measurements to allow for clearance and ease of use.
3. Mark these measurements on your plywood or chosen wood material.
What are the next steps?
1. Use a ruler or straight edge to draw straight lines connecting the marks on the plywood, forming the outline of your keyboard drawer front.
2. From the bottom edge of your drawer front, measure and mark the desired height of your keyboard, ensuring it sits comfortably when in use.
How do I cut the drawer front?
1. Use a saw or jigsaw to carefully cut along the lines you marked on the plywood, creating the shape of the drawer front.
2. Use sandpaper to smooth any rough edges.
How do I assemble the drawer?
1. Measure and cut two pieces of plywood to serve as the sides of your keyboard drawer.
2. Apply wood glue to the edges of the drawer front and attach the side panels, ensuring they are flush with the edges.
3. Secure the sides in place using screws.
How do I attach the drawer to the desk?
1. Measure and mark the desired location for your flip down keyboard drawer on the underside of your desk.
2. Attach metal hinges to the top edge of the drawer front and underside of the desk, ensuring they align properly.
3. Screw the hinges into place.
How do I ensure the drawer stays closed?
1. Install a magnetic catch on the inside of the drawer front and the corresponding spot on the desk.
2. Adjust the magnetic catch to provide enough resistance to keep the drawer closed but still allow for easy opening.
How do I finish the drawer?
1. Sand the entire drawer to ensure it is smooth and free of any imperfections.
2. Apply paint, stain, or varnish according to your preference, allowing it to dry completely.
How do I install the keyboard?
1. Slide the keyboard into the drawer, making sure it fits comfortably.
2. Test the functionality by flipping down the drawer and pulling it back up to ensure a smooth and effortless movement.
Can I modify the dimensions?
Certainly! These instructions can be easily modified to accommodate the size of your keyboard and your specific desk requirements.
Can I use a different type of wood?
Yes, plywood is commonly used due to its affordability and durability, but you can choose any type of sturdy wood that suits your aesthetic preferences and budget.
What if I don’t have a saw or jigsaw?
If you don’t have access to a saw or jigsaw, consider using a hand saw or asking a local hardware store if they offer wood cutting services.
Can I use a different type of catch?
Absolutely! Magnetic catches are popular due to their ease of use, but you can explore other options such as latches or push-button releases.
What if I don’t want to paint or stain the drawer?
If you prefer the natural look of the wood, you can simply apply a clear varnish or sealant to protect the surface without altering its appearance.
How long does this project take?
The amount of time needed depends on your woodworking skills but allow for at least a couple of hours to complete this project.
In conclusion, a flip down keyboard drawer is a practical and easy-to-make addition to your desk. With just a few materials and tools, you can create a space-saving solution that keeps your keyboard stored neatly away when not in use. Enjoy the benefits of a clutter-free workspace and a more ergonomic typing experience!