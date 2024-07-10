How to make a degree symbol on pc keyboard?

If you often work with degrees in your writing or calculations, you might find it necessary to know how to type the degree symbol (°) on your PC keyboard. Whether you want to denote temperature, angles, or any other measurements, this article will guide you through various easy methods to make a degree symbol on your PC.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
One of the simplest ways to make a degree symbol on your PC keyboard is by using keyboard shortcuts. Here is how you can do it:
Pressing Alt + 0 + 1 + 7 +6
To make a degree symbol on your PC, hold down the Alt key and type the numbers 0176 using the numeric keypad on the right side of your keyboard. Once you release the Alt key, the degree symbol will appear.
Method 2: Using ASCII Code
ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange) codes provide another way to type special characters, including the degree symbol. Follow these steps:
Using Alt Code 0176
Hold down the Alt key and type 0176 on the numeric keypad to create the degree symbol.
Method 3: Copy and Paste
If you prefer a quicker option or your PC keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated numeric keypad, you can always copy the degree symbol from elsewhere and paste it where you need it. Here’s how:
Copy from Character Map or Symbol Table
Open the Character Map or Symbol Table on your PC, find the degree symbol, click on it to copy, and then paste it into your desired location.
Related FAQs
1. Can I make a degree symbol using the Shift key?
No, the Shift key alone cannot produce the degree symbol directly.
2. Where is the numeric keypad on my PC keyboard?
The numeric keypad is usually located on the right side of a standard PC keyboard.
3. I only have a laptop without a separate numeric keypad. Can I type a degree symbol?
Yes, you can still make the degree symbol on your laptop’s keyboard using the methods mentioned above.
4. Does the method differ for Mac users?
Yes, Mac users can press Option + Shift + 8 to create the degree symbol.
5. Are there alternative ways to make a degree symbol?
Yes, you can also use the Windows Character Map or the Emoji picker to find and insert the degree symbol.
6. Can I make the degree symbol in all software applications?
Yes, the methods described above work in most word processors, text editors, and other software applications available on your PC.
7. What if my keyboard layout is different?
Even if your keyboard layout is different, the Alt code method should still work on most keyboards.
8. Is there a faster way to make a degree symbol?
Assigning a keyboard shortcut using software like AutoHotkey can provide a quicker way to insert the degree symbol.
9. Is there an HTML code for the degree symbol?
Yes, the HTML code for the degree symbol is °.
10. Can I use the degree symbol in Excel?
Yes, you can type the degree symbol directly into an Excel cell or use the CHAR function with the ASCII code 176.
11. Are there alternative symbols that can represent degrees?
Yes, some people use a lowercase “o” or the word “degrees” instead of the degree symbol, but the degree symbol is the standard representation.
12. Can I make a degree symbol with voice input?
Yes, most voice recognition software or virtual assistants allow you to make the degree symbol by saying “degree sign” or similar voice commands.