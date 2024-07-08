How to make a degree symbol on Dell keyboard?

If you find yourself needing to type a degree symbol (°) often, either for academic or professional purposes, you may wonder how to produce it using your Dell keyboard. Fortunately, there are a few different ways to achieve this, depending on the Dell keyboard model you have. In this article, we will discuss various methods to make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard and provide some related FAQs for your convenience.
Method 1: Using Alt Code
One of the simplest methods to type a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard is by using Alt codes. These codes allow you to enter special characters by holding down the Alt key while typing a specific sequence of numbers. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Place your cursor where you want to insert the degree symbol.
2. Press and hold the Alt key on your Dell keyboard.
3. While holding Alt, type the number “0176” from the numeric keypad.
4. Release the Alt key, and voila! The degree symbol (°) should appear.
Method 2: Using the Character Map
If your Dell keyboard does not have a numeric keypad or you prefer a more visual approach, you can use the Character Map utility built into Windows. Here’s how:
1. Open the Start menu and search for “Character Map”.
2. Click on the Character Map app from the search results to open it.
3. In the Character Map window, select the degree symbol (°).
4. Click on the “Select” button, followed by “Copy” to place the degree symbol on your clipboard.
5. Navigate to the document or application where you want to insert the degree symbol and press Ctrl + V to paste it.
Method 3: Using AutoCorrect in Word
If you frequently use Microsoft Word on your Dell computer, you can set up an AutoCorrect entry to automatically convert a specific text string into the degree symbol. Here’s how:
1. Open Microsoft Word on your Dell computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab in the menu bar and select “Options”.
3. In the Word Options window, click on “Proofing” on the left sidebar.
4. Click on the “AutoCorrect Options” button.
5. In the “Replace” field, type a unique text string such as “deg”.
6. In the “With” field, type the degree symbol (°) obtained from the Character Map or other methods.
7. Click “Add” and then “OK” to save the AutoCorrect entry.
8. From now on, whenever you type the defined text string followed by a space or punctuation, it will be automatically replaced by the degree symbol.
How to make a degree symbol on Dell keyboard?
To make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard, use the Alt code method mentioned above. Press and hold the Alt key on your keyboard while typing the number 0176 on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key, and the degree symbol (°) will appear.
FAQs:
1. How do I make a degree symbol on a laptop keyboard without a numeric keypad?
If your laptop keyboard does not have a numeric keypad, you can use the Character Map utility or the AutoCorrect method described above to insert a degree symbol.
2. Can I make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard using the Shift key?
No, using the Shift key alone will not produce a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard. You need to utilize the Alt code method or other alternatives mentioned in this article.
3. Is it possible to make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard on a Mac computer?
Yes, it is still possible to make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard connected to a Mac computer. The Alt code method should work the same way when using a Dell keyboard on any compatible system.
4. Can I copy and paste the degree symbol instead of typing it on a Dell keyboard?
Yes, you can copy and paste the degree symbol (°) from various sources such as the Character Map utility, online character maps, or this article itself.
5. Are there any other keyboard shortcuts to make a degree symbol on a Dell keyboard?
While Alt codes are commonly used for special characters, there may be other software-specific shortcuts for certain applications. However, the Alt code method described here is widely applicable across different platforms and applications.
6. How can I type the degree symbol using an on-screen keyboard on my Dell computer?
You can access the on-screen keyboard on your Dell computer by searching for “On-Screen Keyboard” in the Start menu. Once open, you can use the virtual keys to type the degree symbol or utilize the Alt codes directly.
7. Does the method for typing a degree symbol on a Dell laptop vary by model?
The primary methods mentioned in this article – Alt code, Character Map, and AutoCorrect – can be used across various Dell laptop models, regardless of the keyboard layout.
8. Can I change the AutoCorrect settings as per my preference?
Yes, the AutoCorrect settings in Microsoft Word can be customized to your liking, including the text string you use for replacing with the degree symbol.
9. Is there a faster way to access the Character Map utility on Windows?
Yes, you can create a desktop shortcut for the Character Map utility to access it quickly by right-clicking on the Character Map app, selecting “Send to,” and then choosing “Desktop (create shortcut)”.
10. What should I do if the Alt code method doesn’t work on my Dell keyboard?
If the Alt code method doesn’t work, ensure that you are using the numeric keypad and not the number keys at the top of the keyboard. Additionally, some laptops may require the “Num Lock” key to be enabled for Alt codes to function.
11. Are there any alternative symbols for representing degrees?
Apart from the standard degree symbol (°), other acceptable symbols occasionally used include the small circle (∘) or the letter “o” in superscript (o).
12. How do I remove an AutoCorrect entry for the degree symbol?
To remove an AutoCorrect entry, go to the “AutoCorrect Options” in Microsoft Word (following the steps provided earlier), select the entry you want to delete, and click on the “Delete” button.