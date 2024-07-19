How to make a dash on the keyboard?

When typing on a keyboard, you may encounter various punctuation marks and symbols. One that may cause confusion for some users is the dash. Whether you need an en dash or an em dash, we will show you how to easily make a dash on your keyboard. Let’s dive in!
How to Make an En Dash:
An en dash is used to represent a range or connection between two things, such as numbers, times, or places. Here’s how you can make an en dash on your keyboard:
1. The most straightforward method is to use the hyphen key (-) on your keyboard. Simply type the hyphen between two words or numbers with a space on both sides.
Example: “Pages 25 – 30” or “London – Paris flight”
2. Some word processing software or text editors automatically convert a hyphen surrounded by spaces into an en dash while you type. Try typing hyphens between two words with spaces, and the software may replace it with an en dash.
3. If the automatic conversion does not occur, you can use keyboard shortcuts. Press and hold the “Ctrl” key, then simultaneously press the hyphen key (-) on the numeric keypad. Release both keys, and an en dash should appear.
How to Make an Em Dash:
An em dash is longer than an en dash and serves various purposes, such as indicating an interruption, emphasizing a statement, or setting off parenthetical information. Here are a few ways to make an em dash on your keyboard:
1. Use the following keyboard shortcuts: Press and hold the “Alt” key, then type “0151” using the numeric keypad. Once you release the “Alt” key, an em dash will appear.
2. Another shortcut to create an em dash is by pressing and holding the “Ctrl” and “Alt” keys simultaneously, then pressing the hyphen key (-) on the main section of your keyboard (not the numeric keypad). Release all keys, and an em dash should be inserted.
3. Some word processing software or text editors replace two hyphens (–) with an em dash automatically. Check if this automatic conversion is enabled in the settings of your software.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I make a dash on a Mac?
To make an en dash on a Mac, press the “Option” key and the hyphen key (-) together. For an em dash, press “Option” + “Shift” + the hyphen key (-).
2. Can I use dashes in formal writing?
Yes, dashes can be used in formal writing to enhance clarity or for specific style preferences. However, they should be used judiciously and in line with the writing guidelines of the particular style guide.
3. Can I use dashes in email addresses?
No, dashes cannot be used in email addresses. Only alphanumeric characters (a-z, A-Z, 0-9), periods (.), underscores (_), or the “at” symbol (@) are allowed.
4. How do I make a dash on an iPhone or iPad?
To create an em dash on an iPhone or iPad, navigate to the keyboard’s number section, press and hold the hyphen key (-), and swipe to the dash symbol (—).
5. Are en dash and hyphen the same thing?
No, en dashes and hyphens serve different purposes. A hyphen connects compound words or separates syllables, while an en dash represents a range or connection between two things.
6. Can I create a dash using ASCII codes?
Yes, an en dash can be created using the ASCII code Alt + 0150, and an em dash can be made with Alt + 0151.
7. Is there a difference between an em dash and a long hyphen?
Yes, an em dash is longer than a hyphen and typically used for specific punctuation purposes, while a long hyphen may refer to a hyphen used in a compound word.
8. What is the difference between an en dash and an em dash?
An en dash is shorter than an em dash and serves to indicate a range, while an em dash is longer and used for interruptions, emphasis, or setting off information.
9. Can dashes be used in web addresses or URLs?
No, dashes are typically not used in web addresses or URLs. Instead, periods (.) or underscores (_) are used to separate words.
10. How can I make a dash in HTML?
In HTML, you can use the code entity “–” for an en dash and “—” for an em dash.
11. Can a dash be used instead of a colon or parentheses?
Yes, a dash can be used as an alternate punctuation mark to indicate an abrupt change or a strong emphasis where a colon or parentheses would also be suitable.
12. Is there a shortcut for making dashes in Microsoft Word?
In Microsoft Word, you can use the keyboard shortcuts described earlier, or you can go to the “Insert” tab, click on “Symbol,” and select the desired dash from the options provided.
Now that you know how to make en dashes and em dashes on your keyboard, you can incorporate these punctuation marks with ease in your writing. Remember, the dash is a versatile tool that can enhance clarity and lend emphasis to your content.