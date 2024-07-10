How to make a dash on keyboard?

Knowing how to make a dash on your keyboard can be incredibly useful for various purposes, such as writing, coding, or adding emphasis to your text. In this article, we will guide you through the different methods to create a dash on your keyboard, whether you are using a Windows PC or a Mac.
Method 1: Using the Hyphen Key
The easiest way to make a dash on the keyboard is to use the hyphen key. However, it is important to note that the dash created with the hyphen key () is technically a hyphen and not a true dash. Nonetheless, it serves the purpose well in most cases.
Method 2: Using the Em Dash Shortcut
If you are looking to create a proper em dash (—) in your text, you can use keyboard shortcuts:
– Windows: Press and hold the Alt key while typing 0151 on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key to insert the em dash.
– Mac: Press and hold the Option key and the hyphen key simultaneously to insert the em dash.
Method 3: Using the En Dash Shortcut
The en dash (–) is often used to represent a range of values, such as dates or numbers. To insert an en dash on your keyboard:
– Windows: Press and hold the Alt key while typing 0150 on the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key to insert the en dash.
– Mac: Use the keyboard shortcut Option + hyphen key to insert the en dash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a hyphen instead of an em dash in my writing?
Sure! While an em dash provides a more visually distinct break, a hyphen can work as a substitute in most cases.
2. Can I use a space on either side of the dash?
Generally, em dashes should not have spaces on either side, while en dashes need a space on each side. However, spacing rules may vary depending on style guide preferences and formatting requirements.
3. What is the purpose of using an en dash?
The en dash is commonly used to indicate ranges, such as “2000–2022” or “pages 5–10.”
4. How can I type an em dash on my smartphone?
On most smartphones, you can insert an em dash by long-pressing the hyphen key on the keyboard.
5. Can I use the ASCII code to make a dash?
Yes, you can use ASCII code 45 to create a hyphen, but it’s important to remember that it is not a dash.
6. How can I type a dash on a laptop without a numeric keypad?
If your laptop doesn’t have a dedicated numeric keypad, you can use the character map or the emoji and symbol viewer included with your operating system to insert a dash.
7. Are there any other methods to insert dashes?
Yes, some word processing programs or text editors have a dedicated option to insert dashes in their formatting menus or with keyboard shortcuts specific to the software.
8. Is there a difference between an em dash and an en dash?
Yes, the em dash (—) is longer than the en dash (–) and has different typographical uses. Em dashes are often used for interruption, emphasis, or to set off parenthetical statements, while en dashes denote ranges or connections between items.
9. What is the difference between a hyphen and a dash?
A hyphen (-) is the shortest mark used to join parts of a word or to break lines of text when a word is divided. On the other hand, a dash (—) is longer and has different typographical uses, such as indicating a pause or an interruption in a sentence.
10. Can I customize the key combination for dashes?
Unfortunately, the key combinations for dashes are predefined and cannot be customized. However, you can use third-party software or text expansion tools to create custom shortcuts.
11. Are dashes used differently in other languages?
Yes, the usage of dashes may vary in different languages and writing systems. It’s always best to consult language-specific resources or style guides for accurate usage.
12. Can I copy and paste dashes from other sources?
Absolutey! You can copy dashes from various sources, such as websites, word processors, or character maps, and paste them into your desired application or document.
Now that you have familiarized yourself with the methods to create dashes on your keyboard, you can enhance your writing or coding by inserting these essential punctuation marks with ease. Whether it’s an em dash or an en dash, you’ll be able to use them proficiently in no time!