How to make a custom keyboard on iphone?

Have you ever wanted to personalize your iPhone’s keyboard to match your unique style or preferences? With the ability to create custom keyboards on iPhone, you can do just that. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making your own custom keyboard on iPhone.
Getting Started
Before we dive into the customization process, there are a few things you need to know:
1. Requirements: To create a custom keyboard on iPhone, you need to have an iPhone running iOS 8 or later.
2. Third-Party App: Since iOS does not allow direct modification of the default keyboard, you need to install a third-party app that provides a custom keyboard.
Step-by-Step Guide
Now that you have the necessary prerequisites, let’s go through the process of creating your custom keyboard:
1. Choose a Keyboard App: Navigate to the App Store and choose a third-party keyboard app that suits your preferences. Popular options include Gboard, SwiftKey, and FancyKey.
2. Download and Install the App: Once you have selected a keyboard app, download and install it on your iPhone.
3. Enable Keyboard: Go to your iPhone’s Settings, then tap on “General” followed by “Keyboard.” Select “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.” Choose the keyboard app you downloaded.
4. Grant Full Access: After adding the new keyboard, you need to allow “Full Access” to enable all the features of the custom keyboard. This step is required for many third-party keyboards, as it allows additional functionality like predictive text and emojis.
5. Switch to Your Custom Keyboard: Open any app that uses the keyboard (e.g., Messages) and tap the globe or smiley icon next to the space bar. This will switch the keyboard to your newly installed custom keyboard.
6. Customize Keyboard Settings: Most custom keyboards offer options for customization. To access these settings, open the app you installed and follow the on-screen instructions to personalize your keyboard. This may include themes, color schemes, key shapes, sounds, and more.
7. Further Personalization: Some third-party keyboards allow additional customization such as adding shortcuts, creating your own dictionary, or even changing the layout of keys. Explore the settings of your chosen keyboard app to unlock these features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I create a custom keyboard using Apple’s default keyboard app?
No, Apple does not currently allow direct modifications of their default keyboard. You need to install a third-party app to create a custom keyboard.
2. Are all custom keyboards free?
No, while many custom keyboards offer free versions, some may offer additional premium features or require in-app purchases for full functionality.
3. Will using a custom keyboard compromise my privacy?
Highly reputable third-party keyboard apps prioritize user privacy and implement measures to protect sensitive information. However, it is always advisable to read reviews and research the privacy policies of any app you install.
4. Can I use a custom keyboard in all apps?
In most cases, custom keyboards can be used in any app that requires input via the iPhone’s keyboard. However, some apps may disable custom keyboards for security reasons.
5. Can I switch back to the default keyboard?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the default keyboard by following the same steps you used to switch to the custom keyboard.
6. Can I uninstall a custom keyboard app?
Yes, you can uninstall a custom keyboard app like any other app on your iPhone. However, note that after uninstalling, you won’t be able to use the custom keyboard anymore.
7. Are all custom keyboards compatible with iOS updates?
Developers of popular custom keyboard apps typically update their apps to ensure compatibility with new iOS versions. However, it is recommended to check app reviews or developer information for confirmation.
8. Can I create my own custom keyboard from scratch?
Creating a custom keyboard app from scratch requires advanced programming skills and expertise in iOS development. It is not a simple task for someone without coding knowledge.
9. How many custom keyboards can I install simultaneously?
You can install several custom keyboards simultaneously, allowing you to switch between them based on your preferences or mood.
10. Can I use a custom keyboard on other Apple devices?
While custom keyboards are primarily designed for iPhones, some third-party keyboard apps may also offer compatibility with other Apple devices, such as iPads or iPod Touch.
11. Do custom keyboards work without an internet connection?
Yes, custom keyboards function offline once installed on your iPhone. The keyboard’s features and settings are stored locally on your device.
12. Is it possible to create a custom keyboard with my own design?
Some custom keyboard apps may offer options to create and customize an entirely unique design, but this may require advanced customization features or premium versions of the app.
Now that you have the knowledge, you can embark on the exciting journey of personalizing your iPhone’s keyboard with a custom touch that matches your individuality.