How to make a custom keyboard layout Windows 11?

Windows 11 offers numerous features to personalize the user experience, including the ability to create your own custom keyboard layout. This allows you to tailor the keyboard to your specific needs and preferences, enhancing your productivity and improving your overall computing experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a custom keyboard layout in Windows 11.
Creating a Custom Keyboard Layout in Windows 11
Follow these steps to make a custom keyboard layout in Windows 11:
Step 1: Open the Windows Settings: Click on the Start button, located at the bottom left corner of the screen, and select the “Settings” icon, which resembles a gear.
Step 2: Access the Language Settings: In the Windows Settings window, click on “Time & language,” and then select “Language & region” from the left-hand menu.
Step 3: Add a Language: Click on the “Add a language” option under the “Languages” section.
Step 4: Select the Language and Region: Scroll through the list of available languages, select the desired one, and click on the “Next” button. Then, choose the appropriate region or variant of the language and click “Next” again.
Step 5: Install the Language Features: Windows will prompt you to install the language features. Click on the “Install” button to proceed.
Step 6: Set Up the Keyboard: After the language installation is complete, click on the “Options” button next to the language you just installed.
Step 7: Add a Keyboard: In the new window, click on the “Add a keyboard” option.
Step 8: Choose the Custom Keyboard Layout: Scroll through the list of available layouts and select “Add a custom keyboard.”
Step 9: Configure the Custom Layout: In the subsequent window, click on the “Properties” button to begin customizing your keyboard layout.
Step 10: Customize the Keyboard Layout: The Keyboard Layout Creator tool will open. Here, you can assign specific characters or functions to various keys. Make the desired changes, and then click on the “Project” tab, followed by “Build DLL and Setup Package.”
Step 11: Install the Custom Layout: After building the DLL and setup package, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install your custom keyboard layout.
Step 12: Apply the Custom Layout: Once the installation is complete, go back to the language settings in Windows, select your custom keyboard layout from the list of installed keyboards, and set it as your default layout.
That’s it! You have successfully created and applied your own custom keyboard layout in Windows 11.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How many custom keyboard layouts can I create in Windows 11?
You can create multiple custom keyboard layouts in Windows 11.
2. Can I share my custom keyboard layout with others?
Yes, you can share your custom keyboard layout with others by distributing the installation package you created.
3. Is it possible to edit a custom keyboard layout after it has been created?
Yes, you can edit a custom keyboard layout by going through the same process and modifying the settings in the Keyboard Layout Creator tool.
4. Will my custom keyboard layout be automatically updated with Windows updates?
No, you will need to manually reinstall your custom keyboard layout after major Windows updates.
5. Can I remove a custom keyboard layout once it is installed?
Yes, you can remove a custom keyboard layout by going to the language settings, selecting the layout, and clicking on the “Remove” button.
6. Are there any limitations to creating a custom keyboard layout?
There are certain limitations, such as not being able to assign functionality to keys that are already assigned specific functions by the operating system.
7. How can I backup my custom keyboard layout?
You can back up your custom keyboard layout by saving the installation package in a secure location.
8. Can I use a custom keyboard layout on multiple devices?
Yes, you can use the installation package to install your custom keyboard layout on multiple devices running Windows 11.
9. Will my custom keyboard layout interfere with keyboard shortcuts?
No, your custom keyboard layout will not interfere with standard keyboard shortcuts defined by Windows.
10. Can I switch between multiple keyboard layouts?
Yes, Windows 11 allows you to switch between multiple keyboard layouts easily.
11. Can I revert back to the default keyboard layout?
Yes, you can revert back to the default keyboard layout by removing the custom layout and selecting the desired default layout from the language settings.
12. Are custom keyboard layouts supported in all applications?
Custom keyboard layouts should work in most applications, but some programs may not fully support them. It is always recommended to test your custom layout in the specific applications you frequently use to ensure compatibility.
With the ability to create custom keyboard layouts, Windows 11 empowers users to design a personalized keyboard setup that aligns with their preferences and requirements. Whether you need specialized key assignments or simply desire a more comfortable typing experience, following the steps outlined above will enable you to enjoy a customized keyboard layout on your Windows 11 device.