**How to make a black smiley face on keyboard?**
Many people enjoy using smiley faces to express a range of emotions while texting or typing on their keyboards. While the traditional yellow smiley face is well-known and widely used, some individuals prefer to use a black smiley face for a variety of reasons. Creating a black smiley face on your keyboard is a simple process involving a few keystrokes. In this article, we will guide you on how to achieve that effortlessly.
To create a black smiley face on your keyboard, follow these steps:
1. Open a text document or any platform where you can type.
2. Make sure your keyboard has a numerical keypad on the right side.
3. Ensure the “Num Lock” key on your keyboard is activated.
4. Press and hold the “Alt” key on your keyboard.
5. While holding down the “Alt” key, type “2” on the numerical keypad.
6. Release the “Alt” key after typing “2”. You should see a black heart symbol: ♥.
7. The black heart symbol is a good starting point for creating a black smiley face.
8. Now, let’s add the eyes and a mouth to complete the smiley face.
9. Hold down the “Alt” key again.
10. Type “2” on the numerical keypad and release the “Alt” key. This will create a black smiley face with small eyes: ☻.
11. For a more traditional black smiley face with larger eyes, hold down the “Alt” key.
12. Type “1” on the numerical keypad and release the “Alt” key. You should now see a larger black smiley face: ☺.
FAQs
**1. Are there any variations of black smiley faces that I can create?**
Yes, there are various black smiley faces you can make using different combinations of symbols and characters.
**2. How can I create a black smiley face with a wink?**
To create a black smiley face with a wink, hold down the “Alt” key and type “3” on the numerical keypad. Release the “Alt” key, and you will have: .
**3. Can I create a black smiley face with glasses?**
Absolutely! Hold down the “Alt” key and type “8” on the numerical keypad for a black smiley face with glasses: 8-).
**4. What if I want to make a black smiley face sticking out its tongue?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “p” on the numerical keypad. Release the “Alt” key, and you will have: .
**5. How can I create a black smiley face thay looks surprised?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “e” on the numerical keypad for a black smiley face with a surprised expression: .
**6. Can I express sadness with a black smiley face?**
Certainly! Hold down the “Alt” key and type “s” on the numerical keypad to create a black smiley face showing sadness: ☹.
**7. What if I want a black smiley face with tears of joy?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “j” on the numerical keypad for a black smiley face laughing with tears of joy: .
**8. How can I make a black smiley face blowing a kiss?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “k” on the numerical keypad to create a black smiley face blowing a kiss: .
**9. Can I create a black smiley face with raised eyebrows?**
Absolutely! Hold down the “Alt” key and type “9” on the numerical keypad for a black smiley face with raised eyebrows: 9-).
**10. How can I create a black smiley face with a mustache and beard?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “q” on the numerical keypad to create a black smiley face with a mustache and beard: .
**11. Can I create a black smiley face sticking its tongue out to the side?**
Certainly! Hold down the “Alt” key and type “c” on the numerical keypad for a black smiley face sticking its tongue out to the side: .
**12. Can I create a black smiley face with a halo?**
Hold down the “Alt” key and type “5” on the numerical keypad to create a black smiley face wearing a halo: 0:-).