How to lower RAM usage opera gx?

**How to Lower RAM Usage in Opera GX**
Opera GX is a popular web browser known for its specialized gaming features and performance customization options. However, like any browser, it can consume a significant amount of RAM, causing sluggishness on lower-end systems or when multiple tabs are open. Thankfully, there are strategies you can employ to lower RAM usage in Opera GX and improve overall performance. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide you with some useful tips.
How to Lower RAM Usage in Opera GX?
If you are experiencing excessive RAM usage in Opera GX, follow these steps to minimize it:
1. Update Opera GX: Ensure that you are using the latest version of Opera GX, as updates often include performance enhancements and bug fixes that can help reduce RAM usage.
2. Disable or remove unnecessary extensions: Extensions can contribute to increased RAM usage. Evaluate the ones you have installed and disable or remove any that are not crucial.
3. Limit the number of open tabs: Each tab in Opera GX consumes system resources, including RAM. By reducing the number of tabs you have open at once, you can lower RAM usage significantly.
4. Enable Opera GX’s RAM Limiter feature: Opera GX has a built-in feature that allows you to cap the amount of RAM the browser can use. To enable this, go to “Settings” > “Browser” and adjust the “RAM Limiter” slider to your desired value.
5. Manage your browser cache: Clearing your browser cache regularly can free up RAM and improve overall performance. To do this, go to “Settings” > “Privacy and security” > “Clear browsing data” and select the desired options.
6. Disable hardware acceleration: Hardware acceleration, while useful for graphics-intensive applications, can sometimes contribute to high RAM usage. To disable it, go to “Settings” > “Browser” and toggle off the “Use hardware acceleration when available” option.
7. Adjust browser settings: Opera GX offers various settings that can help optimize memory usage. Experiment with options like “Block ads” and “Block trackers” to strike a balance between performance and functionality.
8. Minimize background tasks: Close any unnecessary programs or processes running in the background as they can consume system resources and impact Opera GX’s performance.
9. Restart Opera GX: A simple restart of Opera GX can sometimes resolve RAM usage issues, especially if the browser has been running for an extended period.
10. Use lightweight alternatives: If your system’s resources are severely limited, consider using lightweight browsers specifically designed for low RAM usage, such as Midori or Qutebrowser.
11. Consider upgrading your hardware: If you frequently encounter high RAM usage issues with Opera GX, it might be time to consider upgrading your computer’s RAM or other components to ensure optimal performance.
12. Disable unnecessary features: Opera GX offers various features like VPN, ad-blocker, and messaging apps. If you don’t use these features, disabling them can help reduce RAM usage.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can Opera GX cause high RAM usage even without many tabs open?
Yes, Opera GX can still consume a significant amount of RAM due to its additional features, extensions, or background processes running alongside the main browser window.
2. How can I check the current RAM usage in Opera GX?
To check the current RAM usage in Opera GX, click on the sidebar’s GX Control button, and a panel will appear showing the browser’s current resource usage, including RAM.
3. Does clearing cache regularly impact browsing experience?
Clearing the browser cache can initially slow down webpage loading times, but it can also improve overall performance, particularly if the cache has become bloated over time.
4. Should I keep all my extensions disabled to minimize RAM usage?
It is not necessary to disable all extensions, especially if they enhance your browsing experience. However, disabling unnecessary or unused extensions can help reduce RAM usage.
5. Will disabling hardware acceleration affect video playback?
Disabling hardware acceleration may lead to a slight increase in CPU usage during video playback, but it should not significantly impact the overall viewing experience.
6. Can I adjust the RAM Limiter to use more or less RAM?
Yes, the RAM Limiter feature in Opera GX allows you to adjust the amount of RAM allocated to the browser. Slide it right to allocate more RAM or slide it left to limit the RAM usage.
7. Is Opera GX RAM Limiter feature available in all versions?
The RAM Limiter feature is exclusive to Opera GX and is not available in other versions of the Opera browser.
8. Will limiting the RAM usage affect the browsing experience?
Limiting the RAM usage in Opera GX should not significantly impact the browsing experience unless the allocated RAM is insufficient for your typical usage patterns.
9. Are there specific browsing activities that contribute to higher RAM usage?
Activities such as streaming high-definition video, running complex web applications, or opening multiple resource-intensive websites simultaneously can contribute to higher RAM usage.
10. Can closing unused tabs reduce RAM usage immediately?
Closing unused tabs will free up the associated RAM immediately, reducing the overall RAM usage in Opera GX.
11. Can I use Opera GX on a low RAM system?
While Opera GX is optimized for gaming and performance, it may still struggle on systems with very low RAM. In such cases, using lightweight browsers is recommended.
12. Does additional RAM guarantee lower usage in Opera GX?
Additional RAM can help improve overall performance in Opera GX, allowing it to handle more open tabs and resource-intensive activities more efficiently. However, optimizing browser settings is still crucial for lower RAM usage.