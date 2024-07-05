Windows 11 is the latest operating system released by Microsoft, bringing a fresh and modern interface to its users. However, some users might find the default brightness setting on their monitors a bit too high or bright for their liking. If you are also facing this issue, don’t worry, as there are several ways to lower the monitor brightness in Windows 11 to suit your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to Lower Monitor Brightness Windows 11
1. Using the Settings App
The easiest and most straightforward way to lower monitor brightness in Windows 11 is through the Settings app. Here’s how:
Step 1: Open the Settings app by clicking on the Start menu and then the gear icon.
Step 2: In the Settings app, click on the “System” category.
Step 3: From the left-hand side panel, select “Display.”
Step 4: On the right-hand side, locate the “Brightness and color” section.
Step 5: Adjust the brightness slider according to your preference. Sliding left decreases the brightness, while sliding right increases it.
2. Using the Action Center
Windows 11 has a revamped Action Center that offers quick access to various system settings. Follow these steps to lower the monitor brightness using the Action Center:
Step 1: Click on the Notification Center icon in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar, or press Win + A on your keyboard to open the Action Center.
Step 2: In the Action Center, locate the “Brightness” tile.
Step 3: Click on the brightness tile to decrease the brightness level. You can also click again to increase it.
3. Using Keyboard Shortcuts
Another convenient way to adjust the monitor brightness in Windows 11 is by using keyboard shortcuts if your keyboard supports them. Here’s how:
Step 1: Look for the brightness adjustment keys on your keyboard. They are usually represented by small sun icons.
Step 2: Press the Fn key simultaneously with the brightness adjustment key to decrease or increase the monitor brightness.
4. Using the Control Panel
For users accustomed to the traditional Control Panel in previous versions of Windows, you can still lower the monitor brightness in Windows 11 using this method:
Step 1: Right-click on the Start button and select “Control Panel” from the context menu.
Step 2: In the Control Panel, set the “View by” option to “Small icons” or “Large icons.”
Step 3: Click on the “Power Options” icon.
Step 4: From the left-hand side panel, click on “Adjust screen brightness.”
Step 5: Adjust the slider to decrease or increase the screen brightness.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I lower the brightness on an external monitor?
To lower the brightness on an external monitor in Windows 11, use the monitor’s physical buttons or the brightness controls provided by the manufacturer.
2. Does reducing monitor brightness save power?
Yes, reducing the monitor brightness can save power as it reduces the amount of electricity required to display the screen.
3. Can I adjust the brightness level for each monitor separately in Windows 11?
Yes, Windows 11 allows you to adjust the brightness level for each connected monitor individually. Simply follow the aforementioned steps while the desired monitor is active.
4. Why should I lower my monitor brightness?
Lowering monitor brightness can help reduce eye strain, especially during prolonged computer usage in low-light environments.
5. Can I create custom brightness profiles in Windows 11?
Unfortunately, Windows 11 doesn’t offer built-in functionality to create custom brightness profiles. However, certain third-party software might allow you to accomplish this.
6. Can I set my monitor brightness to automatically adjust based on ambient light?
Yes, some modern monitors come with built-in sensors that can automatically adjust the brightness level based on ambient lighting conditions. Check your monitor’s settings or consult the manufacturer’s documentation.
7. Is there a keyboard shortcut to instantly reduce monitor brightness to the lowest level?
The availability of a keyboard shortcut to instantly reduce monitor brightness to the lowest level depends on the specific keyboard and its manufacturer’s configuration.
8. How can I increase the monitor brightness if I’ve set it too low?
Follow the steps mentioned above to access the brightness controls. Slide the brightness slider to the right to increase the monitor brightness.
9. Why doesn’t the monitor brightness change after adjusting it in Windows 11?
In some cases, the monitor’s own brightness settings might be overriding the adjustments made within the operating system. Refer to the monitor’s user manual or contact the manufacturer for further instructions.
10. Can I adjust the monitor brightness in safe mode?
No, Windows does not support adjusting the monitor brightness in safe mode. The display settings are limited in safe mode due to restricted functionality.
11. Will lowering the monitor brightness affect image quality?
Reducing the monitor brightness might impact the image quality, such as making it appear less vibrant or washing out colors. Finding the right balance between brightness and image quality is essential.
12. Do all monitors have the same maximum brightness level?
No, different monitors have varying maximum brightness levels based on their make and model. Some monitors are designed for higher brightness levels than others.