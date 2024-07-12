**How to lower keyboard brightness on MacBook Pro?**
MacBook Pro comes with a backlit keyboard that provides convenience and comfort when typing in low-light conditions. However, sometimes you might find the keyboard backlight to be too bright, causing discomfort to your eyes. In such cases, adjusting the keyboard brightness can be of great help. Here’s how you can lower the keyboard brightness on your MacBook Pro:
1. **Use Function keys:** The easiest way to adjust the keyboard brightness on a MacBook Pro is by using the function keys. Look for the “F5” and “F6” keys on your keyboard. Pressing the “F5” key will decrease the brightness, while pressing the “F6” key will increase it. To change the keyboard brightness, simply press and hold the “Fn” key (located at the bottom-left of the keyboard) and then tap the “F5” key.
It’s as simple as that! By using the function keys, you can easily adjust the keyboard brightness according to your preference. However, if you have further questions on this topic, below are some related FAQs to provide more guidance:
FAQs:
**1. How do I increase the keyboard brightness on my MacBook Pro?**
To increase the keyboard brightness on your MacBook Pro, press and hold the “Fn” key and then tap the “F6” key.
**2. Can I adjust the keyboard brightness manually?**
Yes, you can manually adjust the keyboard brightness on your MacBook Pro using the function keys.
**3. Are there any other ways to change the keyboard brightness?**
Yes, you can also adjust the keyboard brightness by going to System Preferences > Keyboard and adjusting the “Keyboard Backlight” slider.
**4. Does changing the keyboard brightness affect the screen brightness?**
No, changing the keyboard brightness does not affect the screen brightness. They can be adjusted independently.
**5. Can I completely turn off the keyboard backlight?**
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard backlight by decreasing the brightness to the minimum using the function keys.
**6. Does adjusting the keyboard brightness impact battery life?**
Yes, reducing the keyboard brightness can help conserve battery as it reduces the power consumption of the backlight.
**7. Is there an automatic setting to adjust the keyboard brightness?**
No, there is no automatic setting to adjust the keyboard brightness. It can only be done manually.
**8. Why is my keyboard brightness not changing?**
If your keyboard brightness is not changing, ensure that you are pressing the correct function keys and holding the “Fn” key if necessary. Also, make sure your MacBook Pro is not connected to an external display as the keyboard brightness might be disabled in that case.
**9. Can I adjust the keyboard brightness in dark mode?**
Yes, you can adjust the keyboard brightness in dark mode. The brightness control will work regardless of the system appearance settings.
**10. Can I assign a shortcut key to adjust the keyboard brightness?**
Unfortunately, MacBook Pro does not offer the option to assign a shortcut key specifically for adjusting the keyboard brightness.
**11. Will adjusting the keyboard brightness have any effect on the backlight lifespan?**
No, adjusting the keyboard brightness will not have any significant effect on the lifespan of the backlight.
**12. Does the keyboard brightness reset with each restart?**
No, the keyboard brightness settings are retained even after restarting your MacBook Pro. The brightness level will remain the same until manually adjusted.