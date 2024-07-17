Whether you’re working late at night, in a dimly lit room, or simply want to conserve battery life, adjusting the keyboard brightness on your Mac can be a helpful feature. Fortunately, it’s quite easy to lower the keyboard brightness on your Mac. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to adjust the keyboard brightness and provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
How to lower keyboard brightness on Mac?
To lower the keyboard brightness on your Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Begin by clicking on the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen.
2. From the dropdown menu, select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon.
4. At the top of the Keyboard preferences window, you’ll find the “Keyboard Brightness” slider.
5. Slide the brightness level to the left to dim the keyboard brightness.
6. Once you’ve selected your preferred brightness level, close the preferences window.
That’s it! You have successfully lowered the keyboard brightness on your Mac. Remember that the brightness adjustment only applies to Mac models equipped with a backlit keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How do I increase the keyboard brightness on my Mac?
To increase the keyboard brightness on your Mac, follow the same steps mentioned above, but slide the brightness level to the right instead.
2. Can I completely turn off the keyboard backlight?
Yes, you can. Simply use the keyboard brightness slider to reduce the brightness level to the minimum, which will effectively turn off the backlight.
3. Why can’t I adjust the keyboard brightness on my Mac?
If you’re unable to adjust the keyboard brightness on your Mac, double-check if your Mac model has a backlit keyboard. Older Mac models or certain MacBook Air models may not have this feature.
4. Does lowering the keyboard brightness affect battery life?
Yes, lowering the keyboard brightness can help conserve battery life since the backlighting requires power to function. By reducing the brightness level, you can extend your Mac’s battery life.
5. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to adjust the keyboard brightness?
Unfortunately, there are no built-in keyboard shortcuts specifically to adjust the keyboard brightness on a Mac. However, you can use third-party applications to create custom shortcuts for this purpose.
6. Does lowering the keyboard brightness affect the screen brightness?
No, the keyboard brightness adjustment is entirely independent of the screen brightness. Lowering the keyboard brightness will not affect the brightness level of your screen.
7. Can I set the keyboard brightness level to automatically adjust based on ambient light?
No, Macs do not have a built-in feature to automatically adjust keyboard brightness based on ambient light. To adjust the brightness, you will need to manually adjust the slider in the Keyboard preferences.
8. Will the keyboard brightness automatically reset after restarting my Mac?
No, the keyboard brightness setting on your Mac will remain the same even after restarting your machine. You don’t need to adjust it every time you restart.
9. Does keyboard brightness adjustment work on external keyboards?
No, the built-in keyboard brightness adjustment feature is only available for Macs with backlit keyboards. It does not apply to external keyboards.
10. How can I tell if my Mac has a backlit keyboard?
Mac models with backlit keyboards have a keyboard icon with a brightness symbol on the F5 or F6 key. This symbol represents the keyboard backlight and indicates that your Mac has a backlit keyboard.
11. Can I adjust the keyboard brightness on my MacBook Pro Touch Bar?
No, the MacBook Pro Touch Bar does not have a separate adjustment for keyboard brightness. However, you can adjust the brightness of the Touch Bar using the software control strip.
12. Will lowering the keyboard brightness affect the durability or performance of my Mac?
No, adjusting the keyboard brightness will not impact the durability or performance of your Mac. It is simply a feature designed to enhance your user experience and conserve battery life.