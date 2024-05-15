How to lower CPU usage valorant?

Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game that requires a decent CPU to run smoothly. If you are experiencing high CPU usage while playing Valorant, there are several steps you can take to lower it and improve your gaming experience. Here are some tips on how to lower CPU usage in Valorant:
1. Close Unnecessary Background Processes
One of the most common reasons for high CPU usage while playing Valorant is running unnecessary background processes. Close any programs or apps that are running in the background to free up CPU resources for the game.
2. Update Your Graphics Drivers
Outdated graphics drivers can also contribute to high CPU usage in Valorant. Make sure your graphics drivers are up to date to ensure optimal performance while playing the game.
3. Lower In-Game Graphics Settings
If your CPU is struggling to keep up with the demands of Valorant, try lowering the in-game graphics settings. This can help reduce the strain on your CPU and improve overall performance.
4. Disable Full Screen Optimizations
Disabling full-screen optimizations in Valorant can help reduce CPU usage by preventing unnecessary processes from running in the background while you play the game.
5. Close Other Apps and Programs
In addition to closing unnecessary background processes, make sure to close any other apps or programs that are running on your computer while playing Valorant. This can help free up CPU resources for the game.
6. Adjust Power Settings
Adjusting your computer’s power settings to prioritize performance over energy saving can help lower CPU usage in Valorant. This can be done through the Control Panel or Settings menu on your computer.
7. Disable Game Mode
If you are running Windows 10, try disabling Game Mode to see if it helps lower CPU usage in Valorant. Game Mode is designed to improve gaming performance, but it may not always work as expected.
8. Install the Latest Windows Updates
Make sure your computer is up to date with the latest Windows updates. These updates may include performance improvements and bug fixes that can help lower CPU usage in Valorant.
9. Monitor Your CPU Usage
Use a monitoring tool to keep track of your CPU usage while playing Valorant. This can help you identify any specific processes or programs that are causing high CPU usage and take appropriate action.
10. Add an Exclusion for Valorant in Your Antivirus Software
Sometimes antivirus software can interfere with the performance of games like Valorant. Adding an exclusion for Valorant in your antivirus software can help lower CPU usage by preventing unnecessary scans and checks while you play.
11. Check for Overheating
Overheating can also cause high CPU usage in Valorant. Make sure your computer is properly ventilated and free of dust to prevent overheating and improve performance.
12. Consider Upgrading Your CPU
If you have tried all of the above steps and are still experiencing high CPU usage in Valorant, it may be time to consider upgrading your CPU. A more powerful CPU can help improve performance and lower CPU usage in games like Valorant.
Conclusion
By following these tips, you can lower CPU usage in Valorant and enjoy a smoother gaming experience. Remember to regularly monitor your CPU usage and make adjustments as needed to keep your system running optimally. Don’t let high CPU usage hold you back from dominating the battlefield in Valorant!