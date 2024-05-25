How to lock Windows 10 with keyboard?

Windows 10 offers several ways to lock your computer, including using your keyboard. Locking your computer when you step away from it ensures that your personal information remains secure and prevents unauthorized access. In this article, we will explore the various methods to lock Windows 10 using your keyboard.
Method 1: Using the Keyboard Shortcut
The simplest and most direct way to lock Windows 10 with your keyboard is by using a keyboard shortcut. Follow these steps:
1. **Press the “Windows” key + “L” key simultaneously.**
2. Your computer screen will instantly lock, and you will be prompted to enter your password or PIN to unlock it when you return.
Method 2: Using the Ctrl + Alt + Del Shortcut
You can also lock your Windows 10 computer by using the Ctrl + Alt + Del keyboard shortcut. Here’s how:
1. **Press the “Ctrl,” “Alt,” and “Del” keys together** on your keyboard.
2. From the options, choose “Lock” or simply press “L” to lock your computer.
3. Once again, your screen will be locked, requiring a password or PIN to unlock later.
Method 3: Windows Key + Power Button Shortcut
If your computer supports it, you can use a different keyboard combination to lock your Windows 10 device:
1. **Press the “Windows” key + “P” key together.**
2. Then press the “Enter” key.
3. Your computer will be locked, ensuring privacy and security.
Method 4: Create a Desktop Shortcut
Apart from keyboard shortcuts, you can create a desktop shortcut to lock your Windows 10 device. Here’s how:
1. **Right-click on an empty space on your Windows desktop**.
2. Choose “New” and then “Shortcut.”
3. In the location field, type “rundll32.exe user32.dll,LockWorkStation” (without the quotation marks).
4. Click “Next” and then enter a name for the shortcut, such as “Lock Computer.”
5. **Click “Finish” to create the shortcut on your desktop**.
6. From now on, whenever you need to lock your computer, just double-click on this shortcut.
Method 5: Assign a Shortcut to the Lock Function
If you have a specific key you’d like to assign to the lock function, you can follow these steps:
1. **Right-click on the desktop shortcut you created in Method 4**.
2. Select “Properties.”
3. Click on the “Shortcut” tab.
4. Focus on the “Shortcut key” field and press the key or combination of keys you want to use as the shortcut.
5. **Click “OK” to save the changes**.
6. You can now press the assigned shortcut to lock your Windows 10 computer using your keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I unlock my Windows 10 computer?
To unlock your Windows 10 computer, press any key or combination of keys on your keyboard and enter your password or PIN.
2. Is there a way to lock my computer automatically after a certain period of inactivity?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to set up your computer to lock automatically after a period of inactivity. Go to “Settings,” then “Accounts,” and “Sign-in options” to adjust the desired settings.
3. What is the benefit of locking my Windows 10 computer when I am not using it?
Locking your computer when you’re not using it adds an essential layer of security. It prevents unauthorized people from accessing your personal data or making any changes to your system.
4. Can I customize the lock screen on my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can customize the lock screen on your Windows 10 computer. Go to “Settings,” then “Personalization,” and choose the desired options for the lock screen background, app status, and more.
5. Is there a way to lock Windows 10 using a command prompt?
Yes, you can lock Windows 10 using the command prompt. Open the command prompt and type “rundll32.exe user32.dll,LockWorkStation” (without quotation marks) and press Enter.
6. Does locking my Windows 10 computer prevent other users from accessing my files?
Locking your Windows 10 computer only prevents unauthorized access to your user account. It does not affect other user accounts or file permissions.
7. Can I enable a screensaver that automatically locks my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can enable a screensaver that automatically activates when your computer is idle and locks your Windows 10 device. Go to “Settings,” then “Personalization,” and “Lock screen” to configure the screensaver settings.
8. How can I change the password or PIN used to unlock my Windows 10 computer?
You can change the password or PIN used to unlock your Windows 10 computer by going to “Settings,” then “Accounts,” and “Sign-in options.”
9. Is there a way to disable the automatic lock screen on my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can disable the automatic lock screen on your Windows 10 computer. Go to “Settings,” then “Accounts,” and “Sign-in options,” then under “Require sign-in,” select “Never.”
10. Can I use a keyboard shortcut to put my Windows 10 computer to sleep?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Windows” key + “X” key, followed by the “U” key and then the “S” key to put your Windows 10 computer to sleep.
11. Is it possible to enable a fingerprint or face recognition to lock my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, if your device supports it, you can enable fingerprint or face recognition to lock your Windows 10 computer. Go to “Settings,” then “Accounts,” and “Sign-in options” to set up the desired biometric sign-in method.
12. What should I do if I forget my password or PIN to unlock my Windows 10 computer?
If you forget your password or PIN to unlock your Windows 10 computer, you can use the “I forgot my PIN” or “Reset password” options on the sign-in screen to recover or reset your credentials. Alternatively, you can use your Microsoft account to reset the password.