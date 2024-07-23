The tailgate on your 2020 RAM 1500 serves a crucial function of protecting the contents stored in the bed of your truck. However, leaving it unlocked can make it vulnerable to theft. To ensure the security of your truck bed, it is important to know how to properly lock the tailgate. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to lock the tailgate on your 2020 RAM 1500, and also provide answers to some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
How to Lock Tailgate on 2020 RAM 1500
Locking the tailgate on your 2020 RAM 1500 is a relatively simple process. Here are the steps to follow:
- Make sure the tailgate is closed properly.
- Locate the key fob that came with your RAM 1500.
- Press the “Lock” button on the key fob once to secure all the doors, including the tailgate.
- Verify that the tailgate is locked by attempting to open it. It should remain firmly shut unless unlocked using the key fob or by manually unlocking it from the inside.
Congratulations! You have successfully locked the tailgate on your 2020 RAM 1500.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I lock the tailgate without using the key fob?
Yes, you can lock the tailgate manually by pressing the lock button located on the inside of the tailgate. However, using the key fob is the most convenient method.
2. Can I lock the tailgate if it is already open?
No, the tailgate can only be locked when it is closed. Make sure to close it properly before attempting to lock it.
3. Will the tailgate lock automatically when I lock the doors?
Yes, the tailgate will lock automatically when you lock all the doors using the key fob. This provides added convenience and ensures the security of your truck bed.
4. How can I unlock the tailgate?
To unlock the tailgate, simply press the “Unlock” button on the key fob. The tailgate will unlock, allowing you to open it.
5. Is there a way to disable the manual lock on the tailgate?
No, the manual lock on the tailgate cannot be disabled. However, it does not interfere with the key fob locking system.
6. Will the tailgate lock if the truck is turned on?
Yes, the tailgate can be locked regardless of whether the truck is turned on or off. The locking mechanism is independent of the truck’s ignition status.
7. Can I install an aftermarket tailgate lock?
Yes, there are aftermarket tailgate lock options available for 2020 RAM 1500 trucks. These locks provide additional security and can be installed by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
8. Will the tailgate lock if the truck’s battery dies?
If your truck’s battery dies, the tailgate will remain locked as it does not rely on the battery for its locking mechanism. You will still be able to unlock it using the key fob once the battery is charged or replaced.
9. Can I remotely lock the tailgate using a smartphone app?
While some truck models offer smartphone apps for remote locking and unlocking, the 2020 RAM 1500 does not have this feature specifically for the tailgate.
10. Can the tailgate be locked if the truck is in motion?
Yes, the tailgate can be locked while the truck is in motion. However, it is recommended to only lock or unlock the tailgate when the truck is stationary for safety reasons.
11. Will the tailgate lock if the truck’s alarm system is triggered?
Yes, if the alarm system is triggered, the tailgate will lock along with all the other doors as part of the security system.
12. Can I program the tailgate lock to require a passcode or fingerprint?
No, the 2020 RAM 1500 does not have a passcode or fingerprint locking feature specifically for the tailgate. The key fob or manual lock are the primary methods for securing the tailgate.
By following these steps and understanding the various aspects of locking your 2020 RAM 1500 tailgate, you can ensure the safety and security of your truck bed. Remember, keeping your tailgate locked is an important step in preventing theft and protecting your valuable belongings.