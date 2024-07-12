How to lock keyboard and mouse on Windows 10?

Windows 10 provides various options to customize and personalize your user experience. One such feature is the ability to lock your keyboard and mouse. Whether you want to secure your computer from unauthorized access or prevent accidental keystrokes and mouse clicks, locking the keyboard and mouse can be beneficial. In this article, we will explore different methods to achieve this on your Windows 10 system.
Method 1: Using Third-Party Software
One of the easiest ways to lock your keyboard and mouse on Windows 10 is by utilizing third-party software. Several applications offer this functionality, allowing you to easily lock and unlock your input devices whenever needed. Some popular options include Kid-Key-Lock, KeyFreeze, and Keyboard Lock. Simply download and install any of these applications, and follow their respective instructions to lock your keyboard and mouse.
Method 2: Using the On-Screen Keyboard
Windows 10 comes with a built-in accessibility tool called the On-Screen Keyboard. While it is primarily designed to assist users with limited mobility, it can also be used to lock your keyboard and mouse. To access the On-Screen Keyboard, simply follow these steps:
1. Press the “Windows” key on your keyboard.
2. Type “On-Screen Keyboard” and hit “Enter” when the option appears.
3. Once the On-Screen Keyboard window opens, click on the “Options” button.
4. In the Options menu, check the box labeled “Turn on numeric key pad” and click “OK.”
5. Now, you can use the numeric keypad on the On-Screen Keyboard to lock and unlock your keyboard and mouse. Pressing “NumLock” will enable or disable the input devices accordingly.
Method 3: Shortcut Keys
Windows also provides a convenient way to lock your keyboard and mouse by using shortcut keys. By creating a custom shortcut, you can quickly enable or disable your input devices with ease. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on an empty space on your desktop and select “New” -> “Shortcut.”
2. In the “Create Shortcut” dialog box, enter the following command: C:WindowsSystem32rundll32.exe user32.dll,BlockInput
3. Click “Next” and provide a name for your shortcut, such as “Lock Keyboard and Mouse.”
4. Click “Finish” to create the shortcut on your desktop.
5. Now, whenever you want to lock your keyboard and mouse, simply double-click the shortcut you created. To unlock them, you may need to press “Ctrl+Alt+Delete” and then enter your password.
FAQs:
1. Can I lock only the keyboard and leave the mouse unlocked?
Yes, using third-party software or the On-Screen Keyboard method mentioned above, you can choose to lock only the keyboard while leaving the mouse functional.
2. Is it possible to lock the keyboard and mouse temporarily without installing any software?
Yes, the shortcut key method described above allows you to lock the keyboard and mouse temporarily without installing any additional software.
3. Can I lock the keyboard and mouse on Windows 10 remotely?
No, the mentioned methods require physical access to the computer to lock or unlock the keyboard and mouse.
4. If I lock the keyboard and mouse, will the computer still receive input from other devices like a touchscreen?
Yes, when you lock the keyboard and mouse, the computer will still respond to input from other devices like a touchscreen.
5. How do I know if the keyboard and mouse are locked?
When the keyboard and mouse are locked, they will not respond to any physical keystrokes or mouse movements. You may also see a notification or indicator indicating that they are locked.
6. How can I unlock the keyboard and mouse if I forget the custom shortcut key?
If you forget the custom shortcut key, you can still unlock the keyboard and mouse by pressing “Ctrl+Alt+Delete,” followed by entering your password.
7. Will locking the keyboard and mouse affect any running applications or processes on my computer?
Locking the keyboard and mouse will not affect any running applications or processes on your computer. They will resume their normal functionality when you unlock the input devices.
8. Can I set a timer to automatically unlock the keyboard and mouse after a certain period?
No, the methods mentioned above require manual unlocking. There is no built-in option in Windows 10 to automatically unlock the keyboard and mouse after a specific duration.
9. Is it possible to lock the keyboard and mouse while allowing media playback?
Yes, you can lock the keyboard and mouse while still allowing media playback. The locked input devices will not interfere with media control keys or virtual media buttons on your system.
10. Are there any security benefits to locking the keyboard and mouse?
Locking the keyboard and mouse can enhance security by preventing unauthorized access from physical input devices, eliminating accidental keystrokes that may trigger sensitive actions, and protecting your system from unintended modifications.
11. Can I customize the lock shortcut key to suit my preference?
Yes, you can customize the lock shortcut key by modifying the properties of the shortcut you created. Right-click on the shortcut, select “Properties,” and assign a different key combination in the “Shortcut Key” field.
12. Is it recommended to lock the keyboard and mouse frequently?
Locking the keyboard and mouse frequently is a personal preference. It is advisable to lock them when you step away from your computer in a public place or when you want to prevent accidental input, but locking them excessively may disrupt your workflow.