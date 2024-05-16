How to lock desktop icons in a multiple monitor setup?

Desktop icons provide quick and easy access to files, folders, and applications on our computers. However, in a multiple monitor setup, keeping the desktop icons in place can be quite challenging. Moving one monitor can often result in a messy desktop, with icons scattered all over the place. This can be especially frustrating if you have a specific arrangement and organization system for your icons. Luckily, there are a few simple methods you can use to lock your desktop icons in a multiple monitor setup.
One of the easiest ways to lock your desktop icons is by using a third-party software called Fences. Fences is a utility that allows you to create customizable containers on your desktop where you can organize and group your icons. To lock your icons in place using Fences, follow these steps:
1. **Step 1:** Download and install Fences from the official website.
2. **Step 2:** Once installed, right-click on your desktop and select “Configure Fences.”
3. **Step 3:** In the Fences settings window, click on the “Rules and Options” tab.
4. **Step 4:** Enable the “Enable Mouse Activate” option and set a double-click or hotkey to activate Fences.
5. **Step 5:** Click on the “Desktop Pages” tab and enable “Enable Desktop Pages.”
6. **Step 6:** Click on the “View” tab and enable “Snap-to-grid” and “Auto-arrange icons.”
7. **Step 7:** Now, you can create fences by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting “Create Fence.”
8. **Step 8:** Give your fence a name and adjust the size and position as desired.
9. **Step 9:** Drag and drop the desired icons into each fence.
10. **Step 10:** To lock the icons in place, simply activate Fences using the double-click or hotkey you set in step 4.
By using Fences, you gain better control over your desktop icons, allowing you to lock them in place even in a multiple monitor setup. Additionally, Fences offers other useful features such as hiding and showing icons with a single click, creating custom icon shortcuts, and more.
FAQs:
1. How can I arrange my desktop icons on multiple monitors in a grid pattern?
Enable the “Snap-to-grid” and “Auto-arrange icons” options in Fences or your operating system’s desktop settings.
2. Can I lock desktop icons without using third-party software?
Yes, most operating systems offer the option to auto-arrange and align icons on the desktop, but this doesn’t provide the same level of customization as using software like Fences.
3. Are there any free alternatives to Fences?
Yes, some free alternatives to Fences include DesktopOK and Nimi Places, which offer similar icon organization and locking functionality.
4. Can I save and restore different desktop icon configurations?
Yes, Fences allows you to save and load different desktop layouts, so you can easily switch between different icon arrangements.
5. Is Fences compatible with both Windows and macOS?
Yes, Fences is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.
6. How can I quickly access hidden icons using Fences?
Fences provides a roll-up feature that allows you to hide or show icons within a fence with a double-click or hotkey.
7. Can I customize the appearance of Fences?
Yes, Fences offers various customization options such as changing the fence transparency, background color, and using different icon sizing and labeling options.
8. Does Fences impact computer performance?
Fences is designed to have a minimal impact on computer performance and is optimized to run smoothly even on resource-limited systems.
9. Can I securely lock my desktop icons to prevent accidental arrangement changes?
Yes, once you activate Fences or any similar software, your desktop icons will be locked, ensuring they stay in place even if you accidentally move or rearrange your monitors.
10. Can I use Fences to sort my desktop icons automatically?
Although Fences does not offer automatic sorting of icons, you can manually arrange your icons within each fence as desired.
11. Does Fences support multi-monitor setups with different resolutions?
Yes, Fences supports multi-monitor setups with different resolutions, allowing you to arrange and lock icons independently on each monitor.
12. Is Fences suitable for touchscreens?
Yes, Fences is compatible with touchscreens and provides touch-friendly gestures and controls for easy icon management.