How to list USB devices in linux?

One of the fundamental tasks in Linux administration is identifying and managing USB devices connected to your system. Knowing how to list USB devices can be essential for troubleshooting, removing or adding new devices, and detecting hardware compatibility issues. In this article, we will explore various methods to list USB devices in Linux and provide step-by-step instructions.
Method 1: Using the lsusb Command
The simplest and most commonly used command to list USB devices in Linux is
lsusb. It displays detailed information about USB buses and the devices connected to them. To use this command, follow the steps below:
1. Open your Linux terminal by pressing
Ctrl + Alt + T or searching for “Terminal” in your application launcher.
2. Type
lsusb and hit Enter.
3. The output will show a list of connected USB devices, including their vendor and product identification numbers, as well as the bus and port they are connected to.
Method 2: Using the dmesg Command
Another way to list USB devices in Linux is by using the
dmesg command. This command displays the kernel ring buffer, which contains important system messages, including information about device connections. To utilize this method, perform the following steps:
1. Open the terminal as described in Method 1.
2. Type
dmesg | grep -i usb and press Enter.
3. The output will provide a list of USB devices along with kernel-level messages related to their connections.
Method 3: Parsing the /sys Filesystem
Linux stores information about connected devices in the
/sys filesystem. By parsing the appropriate files, you can retrieve information on USB devices. Here’s how:
1. Open the terminal.
2. Navigate to the
/sys/bus/usb/devices/ directory using the command
cd /sys/bus/usb/devices/
3. Type
ls to list the devices connected to your system.
4. Each directory represents a USB device. Explore these directories to find the needed information.
Method 4: Using the usbview Tool
usbview is a graphical utility that provides detailed information about USB devices connected to your Linux system. Follow the steps below to install and use it:
1. Open the terminal.
2. Install the
usbview package using a package manager like
apt or
dnf. For example, on Ubuntu-based systems, use the command
sudo apt install usbview.
3. Once installed, type
usbview in the terminal and hit Enter.
4. A graphical interface will launch, displaying comprehensive information about USB devices.
FAQs:
Q1: How can I identify a USB device using its vendor and product identification numbers?
A1: You can cross-reference the vendor and product identification numbers displayed by the
lsusb command with online databases, such as the USB ID Repository, to identify the specific device make and model.
Q2: Can I view USB device information without using the terminal?
A2: Yes, you can use graphical tools like
gnome-disks and
lsusb alongside GUI-based package managers to get information about USB devices.
Q3: How can I detect newly connected USB devices without re-running the command?
A3: By using the
watch command, you can continuously run
lsusb or
dmesg | grep -i usb to automatically refresh the output whenever a device is connected or disconnected. For example,
watch -n 1 lsusb will update the list every second.
Q4: How can I see USB device details, such as device node and driver information?
A4: You can navigate to the corresponding device directory in
/sys/bus/usb/devices/ and explore the files within. Files like
devnum,
driver, and
dev provide various details about the device.
Q5: Can I list only the connected USB devices without additional details?
A5: Yes, you can use the
lsusb -t command to display a simple and compact tree-like representation of connected USB devices.
Q6: Are all USB devices displayed with the lsusb command?
A6:
lsusb only lists USB devices that are currently connected and recognized by the system. If a device is not detected, it will not appear in the output.
Q7: How can I troubleshoot a USB device that is not listed?
A7: Check if the USB device is properly connected, try connecting it to different ports, ensure the device is compatible with your Linux system, and verify if the required drivers are installed.
Q8: Can I find USB device information using the system GUI?
A8: Yes, several Linux desktop environments provide tools to view USB devices. For instance, in GNOME, you can navigate to “Settings” → “Devices” → “USB” to see connected devices.
Q9: How can I list USB devices on a headless (command-line only) Linux server?
A9: You can use commands like
lsusb or
dmesg | grep -i usb via SSH to retrieve USB device information remotely.
Q10: Can I list USB devices in a specific format using lsusb?
A10: Yes, you can use additional options with
lsusb to format the output. For example,
lsusb -v provides verbose information about USB devices.
Q11: Are all USB device types supported in Linux?
A11: Linux has extensive support for various USB device types, including storage devices, input devices (such as keyboards and mice), audio devices, USB to serial converters, and more.
Q12: When should I use the lsusb command versus other methods?
A12: The
lsusb command is a quick and straightforward method to list USB devices. However, if you require more detailed information or need a graphical interface, you should consider other methods like parsing the
/sys filesystem or using tools like
usbview.
By mastering the art of listing USB devices in Linux using different methods, you can easily manage and interact with the USB devices connected to your system. These techniques prove invaluable for both seasoned Linux administrators and enthusiastic beginners, simplifying everyday tasks and troubleshooting efforts.