Logitech keyboards are popular choices among computer users due to their reliability, functionality, and comfortable typing experience. One feature that makes Logitech keyboards stand out is their ability to be linked to a dongle, which offers wireless connectivity and eliminates the need for cumbersome cables. If you want to learn how to link your Logitech keyboard to a dongle, you’ve come to the right place.
How to link Logitech keyboard to dongle?
**To link your Logitech keyboard to a dongle, please follow these steps:**
1. **Locate the USB dongle that came with your Logitech keyboard.** It usually looks like a small rectangular or square-shaped device.
2. **Plug the dongle into an available USB port on your computer.** Ensure that the port is free and compatible with the dongle’s size and shape.
3. **Turn on your Logitech keyboard.** Look for the power button, usually located on the top or side of the keyboard.
4. **Press and hold the pairing button on the dongle for a few seconds until it starts flashing.** This prepares the dongle for pairing mode.
5. **Find the pairing button on your Logitech keyboard.** It typically resides on the or a side of the device, often marked with an icon or the word “Connect.”
6. **Press and hold the pairing button on the keyboard until it starts flashing.** This action enables the keyboard to search for nearby dongles.
7. **Wait for your Logitech keyboard and dongle to establish a connection.** The pairing process may take a few moments but should be indicated by the lights on the dongle and keyboard ceasing to flash.
8. **Test the connection between your Logitech keyboard and dongle.** Type a few characters or try using the keyboard’s multimedia keys to ensure everything is working correctly.
Once you have successfully linked your Logitech keyboard to the dongle, you can enjoy the convenience of wireless typing without any cables cluttering your workspace.
Here are some related FAQs about linking Logitech keyboards to dongles:
1. Can I link multiple Logitech keyboards to a single dongle?
* No, each Logitech keyboard needs its own dedicated dongle for wireless connectivity.
2. What should I do if the pairing light on the dongle doesn’t flash?
* Ensure that the dongle is properly inserted into a working USB port and that your keyboard is turned on and within range.
3. Is it possible to link my Logitech keyboard to a dongle that belongs to a different Logitech device?
* No, the dongle and keyboard need to be from the same Logitech product in order to pair successfully.
4. Can I link my Logitech keyboard to a dongle on a different computer?
* Yes, you can link your keyboard to a dongle on any compatible computer as long as both devices are Logitech products.
5. How far can I be from the dongle for the keyboard to work?
* The range of Logitech keyboards may vary, but they typically provide reliable connectivity within 30 feet (9 meters) of the dongle.
6. What if my Logitech keyboard doesn’t have a pairing button?
* Some Logitech keyboards have automatic pairing features. Refer to the device’s user manual for specific instructions.
7. How do I know if my Logitech keyboard is successfully connected to the dongle?
* Once connected, the flashing lights on both the dongle and keyboard should stop, indicating a successful pairing.
8. Is it necessary to install any drivers or software for the dongle and keyboard to connect?
* Logitech keyboards and their dongles are usually plug-and-play devices, so no additional drivers or software installation is necessary.
9. Can I use my Logitech keyboard while it’s being charged via USB?
* Yes, most Logitech keyboards support simultaneous usage and charging when connected via USB.
10. What if my Logitech keyboard still doesn’t connect to the dongle after following the steps?
* Double-check that your devices are compatible, try restarting your computer, or contact Logitech’s customer support for further assistance.
11. Will my Logitech keyboard automatically connect to the dongle after being turned off?
* Yes, once the pairing is established, turning on your Logitech keyboard should automatically connect it to the previously linked dongle.
12. Can I use my Logitech keyboard with a dongle on a different operating system?
* Logitech keyboards and dongles are generally compatible with multiple operating systems, but it’s always recommended to check the product specifications for compatibility information.