**How to light up Macbook pro keyboard?**
Macbook Pro is a sleek and powerful laptop that offers several features to enhance the user experience. One of these features is the backlit keyboard, which allows you to work in low-light conditions without any hassle. If you’re wondering how to turn on the keyboard backlight on your Macbook Pro, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out.
1. **Adjusting Keyboard Brightness Settings:** By default, the keyboard backlight on your Macbook Pro adjusts automatically based on the ambient light in the room. However, you can manually adjust the brightness settings as well. To do this, simply press the “F5” key to decrease the brightness or press “F6” to increase it. Look for the icons that represent the keyboard backlight on these keys.
2. **Turn on Keyboard Backlight Automatically:** If you prefer the keyboard backlight to turn on automatically when your Macbook Pro detects low-light conditions, you can easily enable this feature. Go to “System Preferences” from the Apple menu, click on “Keyboard,” and then check the box that says “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.”
3. **Enable Keyboard Backlight Shortcut:** You can also assign a shortcut key to turn the keyboard backlight on or off instantly. Open “System Preferences,” click on “Keyboard,” select the “Shortcuts” tab, and then choose “Display” from the left sidebar. Check the box next to “Turn keyboard backlight on or off” and create a custom keyboard shortcut that suits you.
4. **Reset SMC on Macbook Pro:** If your Macbook Pro keyboard backlight isn’t working, you might need to reset the System Management Controller (SMC). Shut down your Macbook Pro, press and hold the “Shift,” “Control,” and “Option” keys along with the power button simultaneously for about 10 seconds. Release all the keys, then power on your Macbook Pro as usual.
5. **Ensure Sufficient Power:** The Macbook Pro keyboard backlight relies on the battery of your laptop. Ensure that your Macbook Pro is adequately charged or connected to a power source to maintain a consistent backlight performance.
FAQs:
1.
Why isn’t my Macbook Pro keyboard backlight turning on automatically?
Make sure that you have enabled the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” option in the “Keyboard” settings.
2.
Why can’t I adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight on my Macbook Pro?
Some older Macbook Pro models do not support manual adjustment of the keyboard backlight brightness. In this case, it adjusts automatically based on ambient light.
3.
How do I turn off the keyboard backlight on my Macbook Pro?
Press the “F5” key until the backlight dims completely, or you can assign a custom shortcut to the “Turn keyboard backlight on or off” option in “System Preferences.”
4.
Is it possible to have the keyboard backlight always on?
No, it is not possible to keep the keyboard backlight always on. It adjusts automatically or manually based on your preference.
5.
Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness without using the function keys?
Yes, you can adjust the keyboard backlight brightness through the “Keyboard” settings in “System Preferences.”
6.
Does the keyboard backlight drain the battery quickly?
The keyboard backlight is designed to be energy-efficient and should have a minimal impact on your Macbook Pro’s battery life.
7.
How do I know if my Macbook Pro has a backlit keyboard?
Most Macbook Pro models come with a backlit keyboard. Look for small icons representing the keyboard backlight on the F5 and F6 keys.
8.
Can I change the color of the keyboard backlight on my Macbook Pro?
No, the Macbook Pro keyboard backlight only comes in white color and cannot be changed.
9.
Why is my Macbook Pro keyboard backlight flickering?
Keyboard backlight flickering can occur due to software glitches or outdated system preferences. Try resetting the SMC and updating your macOS to fix this issue.
10.
Can I manually adjust the keyboard backlight brightness using the touch bar?
No, the touch bar on the Macbook Pro does not control the keyboard backlight brightness. Use the function keys (F5 and F6) for manual adjustments.
11.
Does keyboard backlight work when connecting an external keyboard to my Macbook Pro?
No, the keyboard backlight only works on the built-in keyboard of your Macbook Pro and not on external keyboards.
12.
Can I replace a malfunctioning keyboard backlight on my Macbook Pro?
It is not possible to replace the keyboard backlight separately on a Macbook Pro. If you’re facing issues, it’s advisable to seek assistance from an authorized service center.