The ASUS Vivobook is a popular laptop model known for its sleek design and powerful performance. One of its standout features is the backlit keyboard, which not only adds a touch of style but also improves visibility in low light environments. So, how exactly do you light up the keyboard on your ASUS Vivobook? Let’s delve into the steps!
How to light up keyboard ASUS Vivobook?
Step 1: Locate the Function (Fn) key
The Function or Fn key is usually located at the bottom left corner of the keyboard, alongside the Ctrl and Windows keys.
Step 2: Find the backlight control keys
On the ASUS Vivobook, the backlight control keys should be on the top row, labeled with an icon that resembles a keyboard with beams of light.
Step 3: Activate the backlight
To illuminate your ASUS Vivobook’s keyboard, hold down the Function (Fn) key and simultaneously press the backlight control key. You may need to press it multiple times to adjust the brightness or cycle through different lighting settings.
Step 4: Enjoy your illuminated keyboard
Once you have found your desired lighting level, release the Fn and backlight control keys. Your ASUS Vivobook keyboard should now be illuminated, allowing you to work comfortably in dimly lit environments.
Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s address some related frequently asked questions to provide a more comprehensive understanding of using the keyboard backlight on your ASUS Vivobook.
1. How can I turn off the keyboard backlight if it’s already on?
To turn off the keyboard backlight, repeat the same steps mentioned above, holding the Function (Fn) key and pressing the backlight control key until the backlight turns off.
2. Can I adjust the brightness levels of the keyboard backlight?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness levels of the keyboard backlight by pressing the backlight control key repeatedly while holding down the Fn key.
3. What do I do if the backlight control keys don’t work on my ASUS Vivobook?
If the backlight control keys are unresponsive, ensure that you have installed the necessary software or drivers provided by ASUS for keyboard functionality. It’s also a good idea to consult your laptop’s user manual or visit the ASUS support website for troubleshooting steps.
4. Does the ASUS Vivobook have customizable lighting options for the keyboard?
The availability of customizable lighting options for the keyboard varies depending on the exact model of your ASUS Vivobook. Certain models may offer additional software or settings to customize the backlight color, effects, or enable per-key lighting.
5. Is the keyboard backlight limited to a single color?
The keyboard backlight color depends on the specific model of your ASUS Vivobook. While some models offer a single-color backlight (usually white or blue), others have RGB backlights that allow you to choose from a wide range of colors.
6. Can I set the keyboard backlight to automatically turn on in low light situations?
Unfortunately, the ASUS Vivobook’s keyboard backlight doesn’t typically include an ambient light sensor for automatic adjustment. It needs to be manually activated using the Function (Fn) key and the appropriate backlight control key.
7. Does using the keyboard backlight affect battery life significantly?
The impact on battery life mainly depends on the brightness level and overall usage of your ASUS Vivobook. If used conservatively, the keyboard backlight itself shouldn’t drain the battery dramatically.
8. What should I do if my ASUS Vivobook’s keyboard backlight is not functioning at all?
If the keyboard backlight is not working, check if there is a specific key combination required to activate it. Additionally, ensure that the necessary drivers are up to date and consider reaching out to ASUS customer support for further assistance.
9. Can I replace the keyboard backlight if it gets damaged?
It is not recommended for inexperienced users to attempt replacing the keyboard backlight themselves. If you encounter issues with the backlight, it is advisable to consult a professional technician or contact ASUS support for guidance.
10. Is it possible to activate the keyboard backlight on an older model of the ASUS Vivobook?
The availability of a keyboard backlight depends on the specific model and its features. Older models might not have this functionality, so it’s best to refer to the user manual or contact ASUS customer support to confirm whether your specific model supports a keyboard backlight.
11. Can I use third-party software to control the keyboard backlight?
While ASUS generally provides its own software for controlling keyboard backlight functions, it is worth exploring third-party options compatible with your ASUS Vivobook model. However, ensure that the software comes from a reputable source to avoid any potential security risks.
12. Are there any alternatives to a backlit keyboard for improved visibility?
If a backlit keyboard is not available on your ASUS Vivobook model or you prefer an alternative solution, you can use external USB-powered LED lights or desk lamps to illuminate the keyboard area, ensuring better visibility while typing in dim environments.
By following the above instructions, you can effortlessly light up the keyboard on your ASUS Vivobook, enhancing both the aesthetics and usability of your laptop. These backlit keyboards have become increasingly popular for their convenience, especially for those who work or play games during nighttime hours. So, let there be light on your ASUS Vivobook keyboard!