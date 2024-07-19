When it comes to enhancing the performance and capabilities of your RAM 1500 truck, lifting it can be a game-changer. A lifted RAM 1500 not only offers improved ground clearance but also allows for the installation of larger tires, making it more capable of tackling challenging off-road terrains. If you’re wondering how to lift your RAM 1500, this article is here to guide you through the process.
**How to lift RAM 1500?**
Lifting a RAM 1500 involves two primary methods: using a suspension lift kit or a body lift kit. Both options have their pros and cons, so let’s delve into each one:
1. Suspension Lift Kit:
– Firstly, you’ll need to decide on the lift height you desire. Suspension lift kits usually come in various heights, typically ranging from 2 to 6 inches.
– Once you’ve chosen the lift height, you can opt for either a coil spring or strut extension lift kit. The former replaces the existing coil springs on the truck, while the latter utilizes spacers to extend the strut assembly.
– Before installing the lift kit, secure your vehicle in place and remove the tires.
– Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to install the lift kit, ensuring all components are properly secured.
– Once installed, double-check the alignment of all suspension components and verify that everything is tightened to the recommended torque settings.
– Finally, reattach the tires and perform a thorough test to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the lift.
2. Body Lift Kit:
– Start by preparing the necessary tools and equipment, including jack stands, a floor jack, and various hand tools.
– Elevate your RAM 1500 using a floor jack and secure it with jack stands. Make sure the truck is stable before starting any work.
– Unbolt and remove the bed bolts to create space for the body lift kit.
– Install the body lift blocks onto the frame mounts as specified in the instructions provided with the kit.
– Lift the cab or bed (depending on the desired lift) using the floor jack and carefully place the body lift blocks between the frame and the cab or bed mounts.
– Reinstall and tighten all bolts to their recommended torque settings, ensuring everything is securely fastened.
– Lower the vehicle back down, remove the jack stands, and perform a thorough inspection to confirm the proper installation of the body lift kit.
FAQs:
1. What are the advantages of lifting a RAM 1500?
Lifting a RAM 1500 enhances its off-road capabilities, allows for larger tires, and improves ground clearance.
2. How much does it cost to lift a RAM 1500?
The cost of lifting a RAM 1500 varies depending on the type of lift kit and the desired lift height. On average, it can range between $500 to $3,000 or more.
3. How does lifting a RAM 1500 affect ride quality?
Lifting a RAM 1500 can result in a slightly stiffer ride due to modified suspension components. However, choosing high-quality lift kits can help mitigate any negative impact on ride quality.
4. Does lifting a RAM 1500 void the warranty?
Lifting a RAM 1500 on its own doesn’t automatically void the warranty. However, any issues directly caused by the lift kit or modifications may not be covered under the warranty.
5. Can I install a lift kit on my RAM 1500 myself?
While it’s possible to install a lift kit on your own, it’s recommended to seek professional help, especially if you lack experience or the necessary tools.
6. How long does it take to lift a RAM 1500?
The time required to lift a RAM 1500 depends on the type of lift kit, your experience level, and the availability of tools. Generally, it can take anywhere from a few hours to a day.
7. Are there any downsides to lifting a RAM 1500?
Lifting a RAM 1500 can reduce fuel efficiency, alter the driving dynamics, and potentially increase wear on suspension and drivetrain components.
8. Can I use stock tires with a lifted RAM 1500?
While it’s technically possible, larger tires are often recommended for lifted RAM 1500 trucks to maintain appropriate ground clearance and overall proportions.
9. How does lifting a RAM 1500 affect towing capacity?
Generally, lifting a RAM 1500 doesn’t directly affect its towing capacity. However, it’s important to stay within the recommended load limitations specified by the manufacturer.
10. What modifications are required after lifting a RAM 1500?
After lifting a RAM 1500, you may need to align the wheels, recalibrate the speedometer, and potentially modify the exhaust system to avoid interference.
11. Can lifting a RAM 1500 cause any legal issues?
Lifting a RAM 1500 beyond legal limits set by your jurisdiction may result in legal consequences. Ensure you comply with local regulations and restrictions.
12. Are there any maintenance considerations for a lifted RAM 1500?
Regularly inspect and maintain the suspension components, ensuring all bolts remain tight. Additionally, proper tire rotation, alignment, and balance are crucial for optimal performance and longevity.