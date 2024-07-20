The Launchpad is a valuable tool on macOS that allows users to access and organize their applications quickly and efficiently. While it is typically accessed through the Dock or a gesture on the trackpad, there are situations where launching it with the keyboard can be more convenient. In this article, we will explore various methods to launch the Launchpad using keyboard shortcuts and provide answers to some commonly asked questions regarding this topic.
Method 1: Using the Default Keyboard Shortcut
**How to launch Launchpad with keyboard:** Press the “F4” key on your Mac’s keyboard to open Launchpad instantly.
By default, macOS assigns the “F4” key as the keyboard shortcut to access Launchpad. When pressed, it activates Launchpad and displays all your installed applications for quick access. However, if you have assigned a different function to the “F4” key or are using a keyboard without the “F4” key specifically, you can try other methods listed below.
Method 2: Configuring a Custom Keyboard Shortcut
**How to create a custom keyboard shortcut to launch Launchpad:**
1. Open “System Preferences” from the Apple menu.
2. Select “Keyboard” and navigate to the “Shortcuts” tab.
3. Click on “Launchpad & Dock” in the left sidebar.
4. Check the box next to “Show Launchpad” to enable the keyboard shortcut.
5. Click on the default shortcut (⌘+⇪) and press your desired key combination.
Once you have set up your custom keyboard shortcut, you can use it to launch Launchpad quickly and effortlessly, regardless of the default system shortcut.
Method 3: Using Hot Corners
**How to launch Launchpad using a Hot Corner:**
1. Go to “System Preferences” from the Apple menu.
2. Select “Mission Control” and click on the “Hot Corners” button.
3. Choose a corner of your screen and assign it the “Launchpad” function from the drop-down menu.
4. Move your cursor to the assigned corner to trigger Launchpad instantly.
By setting up a Hot Corner, you can launch Launchpad with a simple mouse gesture, eliminating the need for keyboard shortcuts altogether. This method can come in handy if you prefer using your trackpad or have difficulty remembering multiple keyboard shortcuts.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the default keyboard shortcut for Launchpad?
Yes, you can modify the default keyboard shortcut by navigating to “System Preferences” > “Keyboard” > “Shortcuts” > “Launchpad & Dock” and configuring a new shortcut of your choice.
2. How do I close Launchpad once it’s open?
To close Launchpad, you can either click outside its window or press the “Esc” key on your keyboard.
3. Are there alternative methods to access Launchpad?
Yes, apart from the keyboard shortcuts mentioned above, you can also access Launchpad through the Dock by clicking its icon or by using a trackpad gesture.
4. Can Launchpad display my applications in a different arrangement?
Yes, you can customize Launchpad’s application arrangement by clicking and dragging app icons to desired locations or organizing them into folders.
5. Can I search for specific applications within Launchpad?
Certainly! Simply start typing the name of the application you’re looking for, and Launchpad will filter the results in real-time.
6. How can I add or remove applications from Launchpad?
To add applications to Launchpad, drag the desired app from the Applications folder or the Launchpad icon in the Dock. To remove applications, click and hold an app’s icon until it enters the “wiggle” mode, then click the “X” button.
7. Is it possible to organize applications into folders in Launchpad?
Yes, you can create folders within Launchpad by dragging one app’s icon onto another. This allows you to group related applications together for better organization.
8. Can I rearrange the order of Launchpad’s pages?
No, the order of Launchpad’s pages is automatically determined by the order in which applications were installed on your Mac.
9. What should I do if the Launchpad shortcut is not working?
If the Launchpad keyboard shortcut is not working, verify that it is not conflicting with other app-specific shortcuts you might have set up. Also, ensure that the keyboard shortcut is enabled in the “Keyboard” preferences panel.
10. Can I access Launchpad if I’m using an external keyboard?
Yes, the Launchpad keyboard shortcut works with both built-in and external keyboards connected to your Mac.
11. Is there a way to increase the number of columns in Launchpad?
While there is no official method to increase the number of columns in Launchpad, you can use third-party applications to modify its appearance and display more columns.
12. Does Launchpad support nested folders?
No, Launchpad does not support nested folders. However, you can use third-party applications like ‘Folders Factory’ to create nested folder shortcuts within Launchpad for more advanced organization possibilities.
By utilizing the various methods mentioned in this article, you can seamlessly launch Launchpad with ease, enhancing your workflow and productivity on macOS. Whether you prefer using keyboard shortcuts, Hot Corners, or a combination of both, accessing your applications through Launchpad has never been more convenient.