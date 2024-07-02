How to know WiFi password in computer?

Introduction
In this era of constant connectivity, WiFi has become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether it’s for work, entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones, having access to WiFi is crucial. However, the need to know your WiFi password can arise when you want to connect a new device to your network or share your network credentials with a guest. In this article, we will explore various methods to help you find the WiFi password on your computer.
Methods to Know WiFi Password in Your Computer
Method 1: Finding WiFi Password using Network Settings
If you have a Windows computer and are connected to the WiFi network, you can find your WiFi password using the following steps:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Network Connections.”
2. Right-click on your WiFi network and select “Status.”
3. In the WiFi Status window, click on “Wireless Properties.”
4. Under the “Security” tab, check the box that says “Show characters.”
5. Your WiFi password will be displayed in the “Network security key” field.
Using the network settings on your Windows computer is an effective way to find the WiFi password.
Method 2: Using the Command Prompt (Windows)
If you prefer using the command prompt, follow these steps to find your WiFi password on a Windows computer:
1. Open the command prompt by pressing Windows key + R, typing “cmd,” and pressing Enter.
2. Type the command “netsh wlan show profile” and hit Enter.
3. Look for your WiFi network name in the list and remember the name.
4. Type the command “netsh wlan show profile name=[WiFi network name] key=clear” and hit Enter.
5. Scroll down to the “Key Content” field, and you will find your WiFi password.
Method 3: Using Keychain Access (Mac)
If you have a Mac computer, you can use the Keychain Access app to find your WiFi password in the following way:
1. Open the “Applications” folder, then go to “Utilities,” and open “Keychain Access.”
2. In the search bar on the top-right corner, type your WiFi network name.
3. Double-click on your WiFi network.
4. Check the box that says “Show password” and enter your Mac computer password.
5. Your WiFi password will be revealed in the password field.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I find the WiFi password on a different Windows version?
The steps mentioned above should work for most Windows versions, but the exact phrasing and appearance of some settings may vary slightly.
2. Can I find the WiFi password on a computer without being connected to the network?
Unfortunately, you must be connected to the WiFi network on your computer to find its password using the methods mentioned above.
3. Is it possible to retrieve the WiFi password using my Android phone?
Yes, you can retrieve the WiFi password using various third-party apps available on the Google Play Store, but it typically requires root access on your Android device.
4. Can I find the WiFi password on my computer if I have forgotten the administrator password?
No, you need administrator privileges on your computer to access the network settings and retrieve the WiFi password.
5. Does the WiFi password always remain the same?
The WiFi password can be changed at any time by the network owner. Therefore, the password may vary depending on the network and its security settings.
6. Can I find the WiFi password on a different person’s computer?
No, it is not possible to find the WiFi password on someone else’s computer unless you have their permission or administrative access.
7. Is it possible to recover a hidden WiFi password?
No, it is not possible to recover a hidden WiFi password using these methods. You need to access the network settings or the router’s configuration page to retrieve the hidden password.
8. Can I find the WiFi password using the router’s control panel?
Yes, you can access the router’s control panel using its IP address and find the WiFi password in the security or wireless settings.
9. Are there any other methods to find the WiFi password?
Yes, you can use third-party password recovery software or contact the network administrator to retrieve the WiFi password.
10. Why is it important to keep my WiFi password secure?
Keeping your WiFi password secure ensures that only authorized individuals have access to your network, preventing unauthorized usage and potential security breaches.
11. Can I change my WiFi password?
Yes, you can change your WiFi password by accessing your router’s control panel and going to the wireless or security settings.
12. What should I do if I cannot find my WiFi password through these methods?
If you cannot find your WiFi password using the above methods, your next best option is to reset your router to its factory settings and set up a new WiFi password. However, be aware that this will disconnect all devices from your network and may require reconfiguration of your router.