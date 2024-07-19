How to know temperature of CPU Windows 10?
Knowing the temperature of your CPU is crucial for ensuring that your computer is running smoothly and avoiding potential overheating issues. Here’s how you can easily check the temperature of your CPU on Windows 10:
1. **Using third-party software:** One of the easiest ways to check your CPU temperature on Windows 10 is by using third-party software such as Core Temp, HWMonitor, or Open Hardware Monitor. These tools provide real-time temperature readings and additional information about your CPU.
2. **Checking BIOS:** Another way to check your CPU temperature is by accessing the BIOS menu. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key (usually F2, F10, or Del) during startup. Look for the hardware monitoring section to find your CPU temperature.
3. **Task Manager:** You can also check your CPU temperature using the Task Manager on Windows 10. Simply right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager.” Go to the “Performance” tab, and you will find the current temperature of your CPU under the “CPU” section.
4. **Using manufacturer’s software:** Some CPU manufacturers, such as Intel and AMD, offer their own software tools for monitoring CPU temperature. Check their official websites for the software downloads and instructions on how to use them.
5. **Widget or gadget:** If you prefer a more visual way of monitoring your CPU temperature, you can install desktop widgets or gadgets that display real-time temperature readings on your screen. There are plenty of free options available online.
6. **CPU-Z:** CPU-Z is another popular tool that can provide detailed information about your CPU, including temperature readings. Download and install CPU-Z from their official website to check your CPU temperature on Windows 10.
7. **SpeedFan:** SpeedFan is a free software utility that not only monitors CPU temperature but also allows you to control fan speeds to help with cooling. Download SpeedFan and follow the instructions to set it up on your Windows 10 PC.
8. **Rainmeter:** Rainmeter is a customizable desktop customization tool that can display various system information, including CPU temperature. Install Rainmeter and choose from a variety of skins and widgets that provide temperature readings.
9. **MSI Afterburner:** While primarily known for overclocking capabilities, MSI Afterburner can also be used to monitor your CPU temperature. Download MSI Afterburner and enable hardware monitoring to keep track of your CPU temperature.
10. **GPU-Z:** While focused on graphics card information, GPU-Z can also provide CPU temperature readings. Download GPU-Z and navigate to the “Sensors” tab to view the temperature of your CPU on Windows 10.
11. **Using Command Prompt:** For users who prefer a more technical approach, you can also check your CPU temperature using Command Prompt. Open Command Prompt and type ‘WMIC CPU GET Temperature’ to retrieve the CPU temperature data.
12. **Consulting the motherboard manual:** If you’re still unsure about how to check your CPU temperature on Windows 10, refer to your motherboard manual for guidance. It may have specific instructions on how to access temperature information through the BIOS or manufacturer’s software.
Checking your CPU temperature regularly is essential for maintaining the health and performance of your computer. By using any of the methods mentioned above, you can ensure that your CPU stays within safe temperature limits and avoid potential damage from overheating.