How to key in special characters from keyboard?

Special characters are symbols, punctuation marks, and more that add uniqueness and clarity to your written content. From emoticons to mathematical symbols, there’s a wide array of special characters available to enhance your texts. If you’re wondering how to key in these characters from your keyboard, this article has got you covered. Read on to discover various ways to input special characters easily and effortlessly.
Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts
One of the simplest ways to insert special characters is by utilizing keyboard shortcuts. These shortcuts consist of pressing specific keys or key combinations to produce a desired character. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Utilize the Alt key. Hold down the Alt key and then type a specific combination of numbers on the numeric keypad to enter a special character. For example, Alt + 0153 will input the trademark symbol (™).
2. Try the Ctrl key. Pressing Ctrl along with a specific key can also generate special characters. For instance, Ctrl + @ will input the at symbol (@).
3. Discover character-specific shortcuts. Some applications offer their own set of keyboard shortcuts for commonly used special characters. Refer to the software’s documentation or search online for a list of specific shortcuts available for that application.
Method 2: Using Character Map or Keyboard Viewer
If you’re unable to remember the keyboard shortcuts or require access to a wider range of characters, you can make use of the Character Map (on Windows) or Keyboard Viewer (on Mac) tools. Here’s how:
1. Character Map (Windows):
– Open the Start menu and search for “Character Map.”
– Open the Character Map application.
– Select the desired special character from the list and click on the “Copy” button.
– Paste the character into the text field or document.
2. Keyboard Viewer (Mac):
– Click on the Apple menu and go to “System Preferences.”
– Select “Keyboard,” then go to the “Keyboard” tab.
– Check the box that says “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in the menu bar.”
– Click on the keyboard icon in the menu bar and choose “Show Keyboard Viewer.”
– A virtual keyboard will appear on your screen. Click on the desired special character to insert it into your document.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I type the copyright symbol (©)?
To insert the copyright symbol, use the Alt key and type 0169 on the numeric keypad.
2. How can I input accents in letters (e.g., á, ñ, ô)?
For Windows, press and hold Alt, then type the appropriate code using the numeric keypad. For Mac, press and hold the desired letter key, and a menu will appear where you can choose the accented version.
3. How to enter a bullet point (•) in a document or text field?
On Windows, hold down Alt and type 7 on the numeric keypad. For Mac, press Option + 8.
4. Can I create my own keyboard shortcuts for special characters?
Yes, some operating systems and applications allow you to customize keyboard shortcuts. Refer to the software’s documentation or preferences to check if this feature is available.
5. How to insert a degree symbol (°) in text?
On a Windows machine, press and hold Alt and type 0176 on the numeric keypad. For Mac, press Option + Shift + 8.
6. What is the keyboard shortcut for the euro symbol (€)?
The shortcut for inserting the euro symbol is Alt + 0128 on Windows. For Mac, it is Option + Shift + 2.
7. How can I input special characters on a mobile device?
On most mobile devices, press and hold the letter key related to the desired special character, and a menu of available options will appear for you to choose from.
8. Are there any alternative methods to key in special characters?
Yes, you can use third-party software or websites specifically designed for inserting special characters. Simply search online for “insert special characters” to find suitable options.
9. How can I insert superscripts or subscripts in a document?
In most word processing applications, you can find options to format text as superscript (e.g., x²) or subscript (e.g., H₂O). Look for these formatting options in the Font or Paragraph settings.
10. Is it possible to insert emojis using the keyboard?
Yes, most operating systems provide keyboard shortcuts to insert emojis directly. For instance, on Windows, you can press Windows key + “.” or Windows key + “;”.
11. How can I input special characters in HTML documents or coding?
In HTML, you can use entity codes to display special characters. For example, © will display the copyright symbol (©).
12. What should I do if my keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If your keyboard lacks a numeric keypad, you can use the function key (Fn), the “Character Map” tool (on Windows), or the virtual keyboard (on Mac) to input special characters.