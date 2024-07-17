How to keep USB power on Samsung tv?

Samsung TVs are known for their advanced features and cutting-edge technology. One useful feature on these televisions is the USB port, which allows you to connect various external devices such as flash drives, external hard drives, or even smartphones. However, many users encounter an issue where the USB power turns off automatically after a certain period of inactivity. This can be frustrating, particularly if you want to charge your devices or play media continuously. But fret not, as there are a few simple methods to keep USB power on your Samsung TV.
Method 1: Using the “Background Music” Setting
One convenient way to keep USB power on your Samsung TV is by utilizing the “Background Music” setting. To activate this feature, follow the steps below:
1. Press the “Menu” button on your Samsung TV remote.
2. Navigate to the “Sound” section in the menu.
3. Look for the “Background Music” option and select it.
4. Set the option to “On.”
By turning on the “Background Music” setting, your Samsung TV will continue providing power to the USB port even when the TV is in standby mode.
Method 2: Enabling the “Smart Hub” Feature
Another method to keep USB power on your Samsung TV is by enabling the “Smart Hub” feature. This technique involves the following steps:
1. Press the “Menu” button on your Samsung TV remote.
2. Go to the “System” section in the menu.
3. Look for the “Eco Solution” option and select it.
4. Locate the “Smart Hub” option and make sure it is enabled.
Enabling the “Smart Hub” feature allows your Samsung TV to stay connected to the internet even when turned off, thus keeping the USB power active.
Method 3: Using a USB Power Adapter
If the above methods do not work for your particular Samsung TV model, you can try using a USB power adapter. This adapter plugs into an electrical outlet and provides a continuous power supply to the USB port. Simply connect your USB device to the adapter, and your Samsung TV will no longer interrupt the power supply.
Method 4: Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I charge my smartphone using the USB port on my Samsung TV?
Yes, you can charge your smartphone using the USB port on your Samsung TV. However, ensure that the USB power stays on during standby mode by following the methods mentioned above.
2. Will keeping the USB power on drain my TV’s battery?
No, keeping the USB power on will not drain your TV’s battery significantly. The power consumption is minimal when compared to other functions of the TV.
3. What happens if I leave a USB device connected to my TV all the time?
Leaving a USB device connected to your TV all the time will not cause any harm. It will only drain a small amount of power if the USB power is active during standby mode.
4. Can I play media directly from a USB drive on my Samsung TV?
Yes, Samsung TVs support media playback from USB drives. Simply connect your USB drive to the TV’s USB port, select the appropriate input source or file explorer, and navigate to your media files.
5. How long does the USB power stay on by default on Samsung TVs?
The duration for which the USB power stays on by default varies across different Samsung TV models. However, it typically ranges from 5 to 15 minutes of inactivity.
6. Can I change the duration for which the USB power stays on?
Some Samsung TV models allow you to change the duration for which the USB power stays on in their settings. Refer to your TV’s user manual or consult Samsung’s support for specific instructions.
7. Does the USB power stay on if the TV is in “Game Mode”?
The behavior of the USB power during “Game Mode” may differ depending on the TV model. However, in most cases, the power remains active during this mode.
8. Is it safe to charge multiple devices simultaneously through the USB port?
Charging multiple devices simultaneously through the USB port is generally safe as long as the total power requirement does not exceed the TV’s USB port capacity. However, it is always advisable to consult the TV’s manual or manufacturer’s guidelines.
9. Can I connect a USB hub to expand the number of USB ports on my Samsung TV?
Some Samsung TV models support USB hubs, allowing you to expand the number of USB ports and connect multiple devices simultaneously. However, not all TV models may be compatible with USB hubs, so refer to the user manual or manufacturer’s guidelines.
10. Will enabling the “Background Music” setting consume more power?
Enabling the “Background Music” setting on your Samsung TV does not significantly increase power consumption. It ensures a consistent power supply to the USB port, but the impact on overall power usage is minimal.
11. Can I use the USB port to power a USB-powered fan or other small devices?
Yes, you can use the USB port on your Samsung TV to power small devices like USB-powered fans. However, ensure that the power requirements of the device are within the USB port’s capacity.
12. What should I do if my Samsung TV does not have the “Background Music” or “Smart Hub” options?
If your Samsung TV does not have the “Background Music” or “Smart Hub” options, try using a USB power adapter to keep the USB power on. Alternatively, consult the TV’s user manual or reach out to Samsung support for further assistance.
In conclusion, keeping USB power active on your Samsung TV is essential for charging devices and accessing media files seamlessly. By following the methods mentioned above or using a USB power adapter, you can overcome the issue of the USB power turning off automatically and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and functionality of your USB devices.