The Surface Pro is a powerful and versatile device that offers a range of features to enhance your computing experience. One such feature is the keyboard backlight, which can provide illumination for improved visibility in low-light conditions. Many Surface Pro users wonder how they can keep the keyboard backlight on constantly, even when the device is idle. In this article, we will address this question and provide some additional tips and tricks for managing the keyboard backlight on your Surface Pro.
How to keep the keyboard backlight on Surface Pro?
To keep the keyboard backlight on your Surface Pro, follow these steps:
1. Open the settings menu by clicking on the Start button and selecting the gear icon.
2. In the settings menu, choose “Ease of Access.”
3. On the left-hand side, select “Keyboard.”
4. Scroll down and locate the option labeled “Keyboard backlight.”
5. Tap on the dropdown menu next to the keyboard backlight option and select “On.”
6. Your keyboard backlight will now remain on constantly, even when the Surface Pro is idle.
How to adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on Surface Pro?
To adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on your Surface Pro, follow these steps:
1. Open the settings menu by clicking on the Start button and selecting the gear icon.
2. In the settings menu, choose “Ease of Access.”
3. On the left-hand side, select “Keyboard.”
4. Scroll down and locate the option labeled “Keyboard backlight.”
5. Tap on the dropdown menu next to the keyboard backlight option and select the desired brightness level.
Can I set a timer for the keyboard backlight on Surface Pro?
No, there is no built-in feature to set a timer for the keyboard backlight on the Surface Pro. However, you can manually adjust the brightness level or turn off the backlight when not needed.
Why does the keyboard backlight turn off automatically on Surface Pro?
The keyboard backlight on the Surface Pro is designed to conserve battery life. It will turn off automatically after a certain period of inactivity to save power.
Can I keep the keyboard backlight on while on battery power?
Yes, you can keep the keyboard backlight on while on battery power by following the steps mentioned earlier. However, do keep in mind that this may drain the battery faster.
Does turning on the keyboard backlight affect performance on Surface Pro?
No, turning on the keyboard backlight does not affect the performance of your Surface Pro. It is designed to provide better visibility in low-light conditions without compromising the device’s performance.
Can I change the color of the keyboard backlight on Surface Pro?
No, the keyboard backlight on the Surface Pro only supports white illumination. There is no option to change the color.
Is it possible to turn off the keyboard backlight completely?
Yes, if you prefer not to use the keyboard backlight, you can turn it off by following the steps mentioned earlier and selecting “Off” from the dropdown menu.
Will the keyboard backlight always turn on when I start my Surface Pro?
No, the keyboard backlight will not turn on automatically when you start your Surface Pro. You need to manually enable it using the settings menu.
Can I adjust the keyboard backlight timeout duration on Surface Pro?
No, you cannot adjust the keyboard backlight timeout duration on the Surface Pro. The duration is fixed and cannot be changed.
Why is the keyboard backlight not working on my Surface Pro?
If the keyboard backlight is not working on your Surface Pro, try restarting the device and checking if the “Keyboard backlight” option is set to “On” in the settings menu. If the issue persists, you may need to update your device’s drivers or contact Microsoft support for further assistance.
Can I use the keyboard backlight in tablet mode on Surface Pro?
No, the keyboard backlight is only available when the Surface Pro is being used in laptop or studio mode. It will automatically turn off when you detach the keyboard or switch to tablet mode.
In conclusion, keeping the keyboard backlight on your Surface Pro is simple and can be done through the settings menu. Just remember that enabling the keyboard backlight constantly may reduce your device’s battery life. By adjusting the brightness level and using it judiciously, you can enhance your typing experience on the Surface Pro in any lighting environment.