How to keep mechanical keyboard clean?

Mechanical keyboards are favored by many computer enthusiasts due to their durability, tactile feedback, and overall typing experience. However, like any other device, they require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Keeping your mechanical keyboard clean is essential not only for hygienic reasons but also to prevent any long-term damage. In this article, we will guide you through a step-by-step process on how to keep your mechanical keyboard clean and address common questions related to keyboard maintenance.
1. Start by unplugging your keyboard from the computer or turning it off if it’s wireless.
2. Gently turn the keyboard upside down and shake it to remove any loose debris or food particles.
3. Use a small handheld vacuum or a can of compressed air to blow away any remaining dust or dirt between the keys.
4. If your keyboard is particularly dirty, consider removing the keycaps for a more thorough cleaning. You can use a keycap puller or a small flathead screwdriver to carefully lift the keycaps.
5. Fill a bowl or sink with warm water and add a mild detergent.
6. Place the keycaps in the soapy water and gently scrub them with a soft-bristled brush or toothbrush.
7. Rinse the keycaps under running water and pat them dry with a clean cloth. Leave them to air dry fully before reattaching.
8. To clean the keyboard’s surface, dampen a microfiber cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the key switches and the surrounding areas.
9. Pay close attention to the space between the keys, as this is often where dust and grime accumulate.
10. If necessary, you can use a soft toothbrush or a small paintbrush to carefully dislodge any stubborn dirt.
11. Finally, let your keyboard air dry completely before plugging it back in or turning it on.
Remember to clean your mechanical keyboard regularly to prevent the buildup of dirt and debris. By following these steps, you can maintain a clean and efficient keyboard that will serve you well for years to come.
1. Can I clean my mechanical keyboard without removing the keycaps?
Yes, you can. While removing the keycaps allows for a more thorough cleaning, you can still clean the surface and between the keys without removing them.
2. How often should I clean my mechanical keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your mechanical keyboard at least once every few months or more frequently if you notice debris or dust buildup.
3. Can I use soap or detergent to clean my keycaps?
Yes, mild soapy water is safe to use for cleaning keycaps. Just make sure you rinse them thoroughly before drying.
4. Can I use a dishwasher to clean my keycaps?
While some keycaps may be dishwasher safe, it is generally not recommended as the heat and detergents used in dishwashers can damage the plastic or key print.
5. Is it safe to use isopropyl alcohol on the key switches?
Yes, using isopropyl alcohol is safe for cleaning key switches. However, ensure you use a minimal amount and allow it to evaporate fully before using the keyboard again.
6. What can I do if a key gets stuck or sticky?
If a key becomes sticky, you can carefully remove the keycap and clean it thoroughly. If the issue persists, it may be necessary to seek professional assistance or consider replacing the key switch.
7. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer can help to speed up the drying process, but be cautious of using high heat as it may damage the keyboard or keycaps. Opt for the lowest heat setting if using a hairdryer.
8. Are there any DIY cleaning solutions I can use?
Yes, you can create a homemade cleaning solution by mixing equal parts of distilled water and vinegar. However, make sure not to use this solution on your keycaps or any other parts that come into direct contact with your skin.
9. How do I clean the cables of my wired mechanical keyboard?
To clean the cables, wipe them gently with a damp cloth. Avoid using excessive water or any cleaning solutions on the cables, as this may damage them.
10. Can I clean my mechanical keyboard while it is plugged in?
No, it is crucial to unplug your mechanical keyboard or turn it off before cleaning to prevent any damage or accidental keystrokes.
11. Is it safe to clean my keyboard with disinfectant wipes?
While disinfectant wipes may effectively kill germs, they often contain chemicals that can damage the keycaps or the keyboard’s surface. It is safer to use isopropyl alcohol on a cloth or cotton swab for cleaning.
12. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty?
Preventive measures include washing your hands before using your keyboard, avoiding eating or drinking near it, and keeping the keyboard covered or stored in a dust-proof case when not in use.