**How to keep Macbook screen from going black?**
Macbooks are known for their sleek design and advanced features, but one common annoyance that many users face is the screen automatically going black after a period of inactivity. This can be frustrating, especially when you’re in the middle of an important task or reading something online. To prevent your Macbook screen from going black, follow these simple steps:
1. **Adjust Energy Saver settings**: Go to the Apple menu, select “System Preferences,” and click on “Energy Saver.” Adjust the sliders for “Turn display off after” and “Put hard disks to sleep when possible” to a longer duration or set it to “Never.”
2. **Disable screen saver**: In the same “System Preferences” menu, go to “Desktop & Screen Saver” and select the “Screen Saver” tab. Choose “Start after” option and change it to “Never” or set a longer duration.
3. **Disable automatic sleep**: Open the “System Preferences” menu, click on “Energy Saver,” and uncheck the box that says “Prevent computer from sleeping automatically when the display is off.”
4. **Disable screen dimming**: If your Macbook’s screen dims before going black, you can prevent this by going to “System Preferences,” choosing “Display,” and adjusting the “Turn display off after” slider or selecting “Never.”
5. **Turn off screen lock**: Go to “System Preferences,” click on “Security & Privacy,” select the “General” tab, and uncheck the box that says “Require password after sleep or screen saver begins.”
6. **Use a third-party app**: There are several third-party applications available that can prevent your Macbook’s screen from going black. These apps provide additional customization options and often include features like scheduled prevention or hotkeys to control screen behavior.
7. **Use activity monitoring apps**: Activity monitoring apps can trick your system into thinking you’re actively using your Macbook, preventing the screen from going black. These apps work by simulating mouse clicks or keyboard strokes at regular intervals.
8. **Keep the power plugged in**: When your Macbook is running on battery power, it may have additional energy-saving measures in place that could cause the screen to go black. By keeping your Macbook plugged in, you can bypass these power-saving settings.
9. **Adjust automatic sleep settings**: Open the “System Preferences” menu, click on “Energy Saver,” and adjust the “Computer sleep” slider to a longer duration or set it to “Never.”
10. **Reset the SMC**: System Management Controller (SMC) controls several functions, including sleep and wake features. Resetting the SMC can resolve issues related to the screen going black. To do this, shut down your Macbook, then press and hold the power button for 10 seconds, release it, and turn on your Macbook again.
11. **Update your software**: Occasionally, issues with the screen going black can be resolved by updating your Macbook’s operating system. Check for software updates by going to the Apple menu and selecting “Software Update.”
12. **Check for hardware issues**: If none of the above solutions work, there might be a hardware issue causing the screen to go black. In such cases, it’s recommended to contact Apple Support or take your Macbook to an authorized service center for further diagnosis and repair.
FAQs:
1. How do I prevent my Macbook from going to sleep?
Adjust the “Sleep” settings in “System Preferences” > “Energy Saver” to a longer duration or set it to “Never.”
2. Can I disable the screen saver on my Macbook?
Yes, you can disable the screen saver by going to “System Preferences” > “Desktop & Screen Saver” > “Screen Saver” tab and choosing “Never” or a longer duration.
3. How do I adjust the screen timeout on my Macbook?
You can adjust the screen timeout by going to “System Preferences” > “Display” > “Turn display off after” and selecting a longer duration or “Never.”
4. Why does my Macbook screen go black even though I’m using it?
This could be due to power-saving settings or a software issue. Check your “Energy Saver” settings and perform a software update to address such issues.
5. Are there any third-party apps to prevent the screen from going black?
Yes, there are several third-party apps available that provide additional customization options to prevent the screen from going black.
6. Does keeping my Macbook plugged in prevent the screen from going black?
Keeping your Macbook plugged in can bypass certain energy-saving measures that could cause the screen to go black.
7. How often should I reset the SMC?
You only need to reset the SMC if you encounter specific issues, such as the screen going black. It is not necessary to reset it regularly.
8. Can updating my Macbook’s software fix the black screen issue?
Yes, updating your Macbook’s software can often resolve various issues, including the screen going black.
9. What should I do if none of the solutions work?
If none of the solutions provided work, it’s advisable to contact Apple Support or visit an authorized service center to diagnose and repair any potential hardware issues.
10. Can an external display prevent the Macbook screen from going black?
Yes, using an external display can prevent the Macbook screen from going black, as long as the external display doesn’t have its own power-saving settings that turn off the screen.
11. How do I disable the screen lock on my Macbook?
To disable the screen lock, go to “System Preferences” > “Security & Privacy” > “General” and uncheck the box that requires a password after sleep or screen saver begins.
12. Can I prevent the screen from dimming before going black?
Yes, you can prevent the screen from dimming before going black by adjusting the settings in “System Preferences” > “Display” > “Turn display off after” or selecting “Never.”