How to keep laptop on when closed Windows 11?

When using a laptop, you might find it convenient to keep it running even when the lid is closed. This can be particularly useful when you want to continue downloads, run long processes, or listen to music while the laptop is closed. However, by default, Windows 11 puts your laptop into sleep mode when you close the lid. In this article, we will explore various methods to prevent your laptop from going into sleep mode and keep it running even when the lid is closed.
The Power & Sleep Settings Method
Windows 11 provides an easy way to change the power settings and prevent your laptop from sleeping when the lid is closed. Here’s how to do it:
1. Click on the Start button located at the bottom left corner of your screen and select “Settings.”
2. In the Settings window, navigate to System and select Power & Sleep from the left-hand side menu.
3. Under the Power & Sleep settings, click on “Additional power settings” located on the right side of the window.
4. This will open the Power Options window. Here, click on “Choose what closing the lid does.”
5. In the next window, you will see the options for “When I close the lid.” For both “On battery” and “Plugged in,” select “Do nothing.” This will ensure that your laptop remains on even when the lid is closed.
6. Finally, click on “Save changes” to apply the new settings.
With these steps, you have successfully prevented your laptop from going into sleep mode when the lid is closed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I keep my laptop running with the lid closed in Windows 11?
Yes, you can keep your laptop running with the lid closed in Windows 11 by changing the power settings.
2. What are the benefits of keeping the laptop running with the lid closed?
Keeping your laptop running with the lid closed allows you to continue downloads, run processes, and listen to music without having the screen constantly open.
3. Will keeping my laptop on with the lid closed drain the battery quickly?
Keeping your laptop on with the lid closed may slightly increase battery drain, but it shouldn’t significantly impact battery life if the laptop is properly optimized.
4. Are there any risks involved with keeping the laptop running when closed?
As long as your laptop is well-ventilated and doesn’t overheat, keeping it running with the lid closed is generally safe. However, always ensure proper airflow to avoid any overheating issues.
5. Can I adjust the settings differently for when my laptop is running on battery?
Yes, Windows 11 allows you to set different power settings for when your laptop is running on battery and when it is plugged in.
6. Will the display turn off when the laptop is closed?
Yes, the display will turn off when the laptop lid is closed, but the laptop itself will remain on.
7. Can I change the settings to sleep mode instead of keeping it on when closed?
Yes, you can choose sleep mode as the option when the lid is closed by selecting the appropriate setting in the power options.
8. How can I wake my laptop up after it has been closed?
To wake up your laptop after it has been closed, simply open the lid, press any key, or click the mouse.
9. Will my laptop still receive updates when it’s closed but running?
Yes, your laptop will continue to receive updates even when it’s closed and running in the background.
10. Can I use an external monitor while my laptop is closed?
Yes, you can connect your laptop to an external monitor and use it while the laptop lid is closed. Adjust the display settings accordingly.
11. Will the laptop remain connected to Wi-Fi when the lid is closed?
Yes, as long as your laptop is still running, it will remain connected to Wi-Fi even when the lid is closed.
12. Is it possible to change the power settings for individual apps or processes?
No, the power settings for apps or processes cannot be changed individually through Windows 11 settings. However, certain applications may provide their own power management options.
By following the steps mentioned above, you can ensure that your laptop remains on and continues functioning even when the lid is closed. This enables you to accomplish various tasks without the need to keep the laptop screen open. Remember to prioritize proper ventilation and monitor your laptop’s temperature to prevent any overheating issues.