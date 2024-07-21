**How to keep keyboard light on ASUS laptop?**
Many ASUS laptops come with a built-in keyboard backlight that enhances the typing experience in low-light conditions. If you find that your keyboard light is turning off automatically, there are several steps you can take to keep it on consistently. Follow these steps to ensure your ASUS laptop’s keyboard light stays illuminated:
1. **Access the Keyboard Lighting Settings**: On your ASUS laptop, locate the Function (Fn) key and the key with the keyboard light icon. By pressing the Fn key and this designated keyboard light key simultaneously, you can toggle the lighting settings.
2. **Adjust the Keyboard Light Timeout Settings**: ASUS laptops often feature a keyboard light timeout setting that dims or turns off the backlight after a certain period of inactivity. To adjust this setting and keep the keyboard light on for longer periods, access the advanced power settings in the Control Panel. From there, you can modify the timeout duration to your preference.
3. **Update Your Keyboard Driver**: Outdated keyboard drivers could potentially cause issues with the keyboard light functionality. To update your keyboard driver, visit the ASUS official website, navigate to the support section, and locate the driver download page for your specific laptop model. Download and install the latest keyboard driver to ensure optimal performance, including the keyboard light.
4. **Disable Keyboard Light Hotkeys**: Certain keyboard shortcuts may inadvertently turn off the backlight. To prevent accidental deactivation, disable the hotkeys for the keyboard light. This action ensures that pressing specific keys won’t interfere with your desired light settings.
5. **Check for BIOS Updates**: BIOS updates can sometimes address and resolve issues related to the keyboard light. Visit the ASUS support website and search for the latest BIOS update for your laptop model. Before performing a BIOS update, ensure your laptop is connected to a stable power source and follow the provided instructions carefully.
6. **Inspect Power Options**: Examine your power options as they may affect the keyboard light behavior. If your laptop enters a power-saving mode or hibernation, the keyboard light might turn off. Adjust the power settings to prevent your laptop from entering such modes quickly.
7. **Use Third-Party Software**: If you can’t find an appropriate solution through the laptop’s native settings, consider using third-party software to control your keyboard backlighting. Numerous software applications are available online specifically designed to manage keyboard lighting on various laptop models, including ASUS.
8. **Ensure Sufficient Power**: Low battery levels might affect the keyboard light functionality. Make sure your laptop is sufficiently charged or plugged into a power source to maintain consistent illumination.
9. **Enable Keyboard Light from BIOS**: Some ASUS laptops provide the option to enable or disable keyboard lighting through the BIOS settings. Restart your laptop and access the BIOS by pressing a specific key (usually F2 or Del) during startup. Look for an option related to keyboard lighting and ensure it is enabled.
10. **Check for Physical Obstructions**: It may sound simple, but check for any physical obstructions, such as dust or debris, that may interfere with the keyboard light. Clean the area around the keyboard using compressed air or a soft cloth.
11. **Perform a System Restore**: If you recently made changes to your laptop’s settings or installed new software that affected the keyboard light, consider performing a system restore to revert your laptop back to a previous state when the keyboard light was working correctly.
12. **Contact ASUS Support**: If you have exhausted all other options and your keyboard light still refuses to stay on, it is advisable to contact ASUS support directly. They can provide specialized assistance tailored to your laptop model and help resolve any underlying issues causing the keyboard light to turn off.
In conclusion, keeping the keyboard light on your ASUS laptop consistently requires a combination of software settings, driver updates, and careful consideration of power options. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy uninterrupted keyboard backlighting and enhance your typing experience in any lighting condition.