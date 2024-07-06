How to keep keyboard backlight always on hp?

If you own an HP laptop with a backlit keyboard, you may find it frustrating that the backlight turns off after a period of inactivity. Having the keyboard constantly lit up can be beneficial in low-light environments or when working late at night. Fortunately, there are a few methods you can try to keep the keyboard backlight always on. In this article, we will discuss these methods, along with some frequently asked questions about this topic.
Method 1: Adjusting Power Settings
The first method involves adjusting the power settings in your HP laptop. By modifying the power plan, you can prevent the keyboard backlight from turning off automatically. Here’s how:
1. **Open the Control Panel**: Click on the Start menu, search for “Control Panel,” and open it.
2. **Access Power Options**: In the Control Panel, click on “Hardware and Sound,” then select “Power Options.”
3. **Change the Power Plan Settings**: Locate and click on the “Change plan settings” link beside your selected power plan.
4. **Adjust Keyboard Backlight Settings**: Under the “Edit Plan Settings” window, click on “Change advanced power settings.”
5. **Expand Keyboard Settings**: Expand the “Keyboard” field.
6. **Disable Keyboard Backlight Timeout**: Look for the “Keyboard backlight timeout” option, select it, and set the time limit to “Never.”
7. **Apply the Changes**: Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
Once you have followed these steps, your HP laptop’s keyboard backlight should remain on continuously.
Method 2: Using a Third-Party App
If changing the power settings doesn’t work or if the option to modify the keyboard backlight timeout is not available, you can use third-party applications. These applications allow you to control various aspects of your laptop, including the keyboard backlighting. One such app is **’Keyboard Leds’**, which allows users to keep the keyboard backlight always on.
Here are some additional FAQs related to keeping the keyboard backlight always on an HP laptop:
1. How can I manually turn on the keyboard backlight on my HP laptop?
You can usually turn on the keyboard backlight by pressing the Fn key and the backlight key, which is often marked with the icon of a keyboard or lighting.
2. Why does the keyboard backlight on my HP laptop keep turning off?
By default, HP laptops are designed to conserve power, so the keyboard backlight automatically turns off after a period of inactivity.
3. Can I adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight?
Yes, you can usually adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight by pressing the Fn key along with the brightness control key, which is typically marked with the sun icon.
4. Will keeping the keyboard backlight always on drain the battery faster?
Yes, keeping the keyboard backlight always on will consume more battery power, so it is advisable to use it judiciously when on battery power.
5. What if I don’t have the “Keyboard backlight timeout” option in the power settings?
Some HP laptop models might not have the option to adjust the keyboard backlight timeout in the power settings. In such cases, using third-party applications to control the backlight may be a viable alternative.
6. Can I manually turn off the keyboard backlight?
Yes, you can usually turn off the keyboard backlight manually by pressing the Fn key along with the backlight control key.
7. Are there any risks involved in using third-party applications to control the keyboard backlight?
Using reputable and trusted third-party applications should not pose any significant risks. However, it is always advisable to download such applications from reliable sources to minimize any potential security concerns.
8. Do all HP laptops have a backlit keyboard?
No, not all HP laptop models come with a backlit keyboard. Backlit keyboards are generally available on select higher-end models or customizable options.
9. Can I set the keyboard backlight to turn on automatically in specific lighting conditions?
Some laptops have ambient light sensors that can automatically adjust the keyboard backlighting based on the surrounding lighting conditions. However, the availability of this feature may vary depending on the specific HP laptop model.
10. Can I change the color of the keyboard backlight on my HP laptop?
The ability to change the color of the keyboard backlight varies from laptop to laptop. Generally, laptops with RGB backlighting offer color customization options, while others may only have a single color option.
11. Is it possible to damage the keyboard backlight by keeping it always on?
Leaving the keyboard backlight always on should not damage it in any way. However, it might lead to increased power consumption and reduced battery life.
12. Can I customize the keyboard backlight settings using the HP software installed on my laptop?
Some HP laptops come with pre-installed software, such as HP Command Center, which allows you to customize various aspects, including the keyboard backlight settings. Check if your laptop has such software and explore its features for further customization options.
By following the methods mentioned above or using third-party apps, you can keep the keyboard backlight always on your HP laptop, enhancing your typing experience in dimly lit environments. Remember to use the keyboard backlight judiciously to optimize battery life when working on the go.