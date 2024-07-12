How to keep iPad keyboard on numbers?

The iPad is a versatile device that can be used for a wide range of tasks, from browsing the internet to typing out emails or documents. One of the most common frustrations for iPad users is accidentally switching between the letters and numbers keyboard layout. This can be especially annoying if you frequently need to input numbers. Luckily, there is a simple way to keep the iPad keyboard on numbers, and we’ll show you how.
How to keep the iPad keyboard on numbers?
To keep the iPad keyboard on numbers, follow these simple steps:
1. Begin by opening any app that requires the use of the keyboard, such as the Notes app or Safari.
2. Once the keyboard is open, locate the numbers key on the bottom left corner of the keyboard.
3. Press and hold the numbers key.
4. A pop-up menu will appear with several options. Slide your finger over the desired number and release.
5. Now, the numbers keyboard will become the default keyboard layout until you manually switch back to the letters layout.
By following these steps, you can easily keep the iPad keyboard on numbers without the frustration of constantly switching between layouts.
FAQs:
1. Can I switch back to the letters keyboard layout?
Yes, you can switch back to the letters keyboard layout by pressing and holding the numbers key again and selecting the letters option from the pop-up menu.
2. Does this setting remain active across different apps?
No, this setting only remains active within the app you were using when you applied it. If you switch to a different app, you’ll need to reapply the setting.
3. Will this setting be remembered if I close the app?
No, if you close the app that you applied this setting in, it will no longer be active when you reopen the app.
4. Is there a way to make this setting permanent?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in way to make this setting permanent. You’ll need to follow the steps mentioned above every time you want to switch to the numbers keyboard layout.
5. Are there any third-party apps that can help with this?
Yes, there are third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer more customization options, including the ability to set a default keyboard layout. However, these apps might require additional setup and permissions.
6. Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard with my iPad?
Yes, you can use a Bluetooth keyboard with your iPad. However, the steps mentioned above only apply to the iPad’s on-screen keyboard.
7. What if I don’t see the pop-up menu when I press and hold the numbers key?
If you don’t see the pop-up menu, make sure you are pressing and holding the numbers key for a long enough duration. If it still doesn’t appear, restart your iPad and try again.
8. Does this setting work on older iPad models?
Yes, this setting works on older iPad models as well, as long as they are running a compatible version of iOS or iPadOS.
9. Can I use this setting while using a split-screen view?
Yes, you can use this setting while in split-screen view. The numbers keyboard will remain the default within the app that you applied it in, regardless of the other app(s) you have open alongside it.
10. Is there any shortcut to quickly switch between the letters and numbers keyboard layout?
No, there is no shortcut that allows you to switch between the letters and numbers layout directly. You’ll need to follow the steps mentioned above every time you want to switch.
11. Can I use this setting on my iPhone?
No, this setting is specific to iPad devices and cannot be used on iPhones or other iOS devices.
12. Can I use this setting in other languages?
Yes, you can use this setting in other languages as well. The only difference would be the layout of the numbers on the keyboard. The steps to keep the keyboard on numbers remain the same, regardless of the language.