If you own an HP laptop with a keyboard that features a backlight, you may have noticed that it turns off automatically after a certain period of inactivity. While this can help preserve battery life, it may be inconvenient if you prefer to keep the keyboard light on at all times. Fortunately, there are a few ways to override this automatic feature and keep your HP laptop keyboard light on continuously. In this article, we will explore different methods to achieve this and address some frequently asked questions.
Method 1: Using the Function (Fn) Key
The easiest way to keep your HP laptop keyboard light on is by using the function (Fn) key. This requires pressing a specific combination of keys on your laptop. Here’s how to do it:
1. Locate the “Fn” key on your keyboard. It’s usually located in the bottom left corner, next to the “Ctrl” key.
2. Hold down the “Fn” key and locate the key with a backlight symbol/icon. On most HP laptops, this is usually one of the F5, F9, F11, or F12 keys.
3. Press the function key with the backlight symbol while holding down the “Fn” key. This key combination varies from model to model, so if one doesn’t work, try the others.
How to keep hp laptop keyboard light on?
Using the Fn key in combination with the backlight symbol key will enable the keyboard light and keep it on until you manually turn it off.
Method 2: Changing Power Settings
If the Fn key method doesn’t work or if you wish to keep the keyboard light on permanently, you can change the power settings on your HP laptop. Here’s how:
1. Open the “Control Panel” by searching for it in the Windows search bar.
2. In the Control Panel, select “Hardware and Sound.”
3. Next, click on “Power Options.”
4. Select the power plan that is currently active, usually labeled “Balanced” or “Power saver.”
5. Click on “Change plan settings” next to the active power plan.
6. On the next screen, select “Change advanced power settings.”
7. In the Power Options dialog box, find and expand the “Keyboard backlight” option.
8. Under the expanded Keyboard backlight option, select “On” or “Brightness Level On.”
9. Save the changes and exit the Power Options dialog box.
By making these changes, your HP laptop’s keyboard backlight will remain on regardless of inactivity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on my HP laptop?
Depending on your laptop model, you may have dedicated keys (usually F5 and F6) or software installed to adjust the brightness. You can press the Fn key in combination with these keys to control the backlight brightness.
2. Is it possible to turn off the keyboard backlight if I don’t want it on all the time?
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard backlight by using the same key combination (Fn key + backlight symbol key) mentioned earlier.
3. Does keeping the keyboard light on drain the laptop’s battery quickly?
The impact on battery life varies depending on the laptop model and usage. However, enabling the keyboard backlight may have a slight impact on battery life, especially if the brightness setting is high. It’s recommended to adjust the brightness based on your needs.
4. Can I customize the keyboard backlight color?
On most HP laptops, the keyboard backlight color cannot be changed as it is typically a single color. However, some high-end models may offer RGB backlighting with customizable colors.
5. Why doesn’t my keyboard backlight turn on even with the Fn key?
This could be due to a variety of reasons, such as a hardware issue, driver problem, or incompatible keyboard backlight settings. Try restarting your laptop and updating the keyboard drivers to see if that resolves the issue.
6. Does the keyboard backlight always turn off after a certain period of inactivity?
By default, many HP laptops have a feature that turns off the keyboard backlight after a specified period of inactivity to conserve battery power. However, this behavior can usually be overridden using the methods mentioned above.
7. Can I change the duration of inactivity before the keyboard backlight turns off?
In most cases, the duration of inactivity before the keyboard backlight turns off is fixed and cannot be easily customized. However, some laptop models may allow you to adjust this setting in the BIOS or through specific software.
8. Am I limited to using the Fn key to turn on the keyboard backlight?
No, some HP laptops may have a separate backlight button or a software utility that allows you to control the keyboard backlight directly.
9. Are there any software applications or utilities to control the keyboard backlight?
While HP laptops may not come with specific software utilities to control the keyboard backlight, there are third-party applications available that can provide additional functionalities for managing the backlight settings on your laptop.
10. Can I damage my laptop by keeping the keyboard light on for extended periods?
No, keeping the keyboard light on for extended periods is unlikely to cause any damage to your laptop. However, it’s always a good idea to follow your laptop manufacturer’s recommendations for usage and avoid excessive heat buildup.
11. Can the keyboard backlight be repaired if it stops working?
In case your keyboard backlight stops working, it is advisable to contact HP support or an authorized service center for assistance. They can diagnose the issue and guide you on the appropriate steps to repair or replace the keyboard backlight.
12. Does every HP laptop have a keyboard with backlighting?
No, not all HP laptop models come with keyboards that feature backlighting. The availability of keyboard backlighting varies depending on the specific model and configuration. It is advisable to check the laptop’s specifications or product documentation to determine if it has keyboard backlighting.