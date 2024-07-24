How to keep discord on second monitor?

If you have a secondary monitor and want to keep Discord open on it, you’ve come to the right place. Many gamers and multitaskers prefer to have Discord on a separate screen to stay connected with their friends while focusing on other tasks. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to keep Discord on your second monitor, providing step-by-step instructions. Additionally, we’ll address some frequently asked questions related to this topic. So let’s dive in!
**How to keep Discord on the second monitor?**
To keep Discord on your second monitor, follow these simple steps:
1. **Connect your second monitor:** Make sure your second monitor is properly connected to your computer. You can do this by plugging it into an available video port (e.g., HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA) on your computer.
2. **Open Discord:** Launch the Discord application on your computer by double-clicking on its icon.
3. **Drag Discord to the second monitor:** Once Discord is open, click and hold the title bar at the top of the Discord window. Drag the window towards the edge of your first monitor until it moves over to the second monitor.
4. **Maximize Discord:** After dragging Discord to the second monitor, click the maximize button (the square icon) located at the top right corner of the Discord window. This will enlarge the window to fit the screen of your second monitor.
That’s it! Now Discord will stay on your second monitor, allowing you to keep an eye on chat, voice channels, and other features while using your primary monitor for other applications or games.
FAQs about keeping Discord on the second monitor:
1. Can I connect more than two monitors?
Yes, many graphics cards support connecting multiple monitors simultaneously. You can connect as many monitors as your graphics card allows.
2. What if I can’t see the second monitor’s display?
Ensure that your second monitor is turned on and connected to your computer properly. If the issue persists, check your display settings or consult the manufacturer’s manual.
3. Can I choose which monitor Discord opens on?
Yes, Discord will open on the default monitor which you have set in the display settings of your operating system. You can change this setting to your desired monitor if needed.
4. How do I switch the positions of my primary and secondary monitors?
Open the display settings on your computer, click and drag the monitor icons to rearrange them according to your preference, and click Apply.
5. Can I adjust the size of the Discord window on my second monitor?
Certainly! Move your cursor to the corner or edge of the Discord window until the resize cursor appears. Then click and drag to adjust the size of the window.
6. Is there a shortcut to move an active window to the second monitor?
You can press the Windows key + Shift + Right Arrow to move an active window from one monitor to another.
7. How do I change the resolution on my second monitor?
Right-click on the desktop, select Display Settings (Windows) or System Preferences (Mac), and adjust the resolution settings accordingly.
8. What if my second monitor is not the same size as my primary one?
Different-sized monitors are fully functional. However, the visuals might appear differently due to scaling. You can adjust the scaling settings in your display options to match your preference.
9. Can I run Discord in a borderless or fullscreen mode on the second monitor?
Yes, you can run Discord in a borderless or fullscreen mode on your second monitor. You can choose the display mode under the Appearance settings in Discord’s settings menu.
10. How can I prevent Discord from automatically switching to my primary monitor?
Ensure that you open Discord on your desired monitor, and it should continue to remain on that monitor until you change it manually.
11. Is it possible to have different Discord windows open on different monitors?
No, Discord allows you to have only one instance of the application open at a time. However, you can utilize Discord’s compact mode for more streamlined multitasking.
12. Can I use multiple Discord accounts on different monitors simultaneously?
While Discord does not offer a built-in feature to run multiple accounts simultaneously, you can use web versions or third-party tools to access multiple Discord accounts on different monitors.