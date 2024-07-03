How to install Windows using USB flash drive?

Installing Windows using a USB flash drive has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and speed. Whether you’re upgrading to a new version of Windows or performing a clean installation, using a USB flash drive allows you to quickly and easily install the operating system. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
Prerequisites
Before we delve into the installation process, here are a few things you’ll need:
– A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8 GB (preferably USB 3.0 for faster speeds)
– A Windows ISO file (can be downloaded from the official Microsoft website)
– A working computer with an internet connection
Step 1: Create a Bootable USB Flash Drive
To install Windows using a USB flash drive, you first need to create a bootable USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the USB flash drive into your computer.
2. Download the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool from Microsoft’s official website.
3. Launch the tool and select the ISO file you downloaded earlier.
4. Choose the USB device as the media type.
5. Click on the “Begin copying” button to start the creation process.
6. Wait until the tool finishes creating the bootable USB drive.
Step 2: Access Your Computer’s BIOS Settings
To install Windows using the USB flash drive, you need to access your computer’s BIOS settings and prioritize the USB drive as the boot device. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Restart your computer.
2. Look for a message on your screen that tells you which key to press to access the BIOS settings (e.g., “Press Del to enter BIOS”).
3. Press the designated key to enter the BIOS settings.
4. Navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Priority” section using the arrow keys.
5. Move the USB drive to the top of the boot device list.
6. Save your changes and exit the BIOS settings.
Step 3: Install Windows Using the USB Flash Drive
Now that you have created a bootable USB flash drive and configured your computer to boot from it, you can proceed with the Windows installation process:
1. Restart your computer.
2. The Windows installation should automatically start. If not, you may need to press any key when prompted to boot from the USB drive.
3. Select your language preferences and click “Next.”
4. Click on the “Install Now” button.
5. Enter your product key when prompted. If you don’t have one, you can choose to skip this step by clicking “I don’t have a product key”.
6. Select the version of Windows you want to install and click “Next.”
7. Accept the license terms and click “Next.”
8. Choose the type of installation you want (such as “Custom: Install Windows only” for a clean installation).
9. Select the drive where you want to install Windows and click “Next.”
10. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
11. Once the installation is finished, your computer will reboot. Remove the USB flash drive when prompted.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install any version of Windows using a USB flash drive?
Yes, you can install any version of Windows that is compatible with your computer using a USB flash drive.
2. Do I need to format the USB drive before creating a bootable USB?
Yes, creating a bootable USB drive will erase all existing data, so make sure to backup any important files before proceeding.
3. Can I use a USB 2.0 flash drive instead of a USB 3.0?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 flash drive for Windows installation, but it may take longer compared to a USB 3.0 drive.
4. How long does it take to create a bootable USB drive?
The time taken to create a bootable USB drive depends on the speed of your computer and the USB drive. It usually takes a few minutes.
5. Can I use a Mac to create a bootable Windows USB drive?
Yes, you can use tools like Boot Camp Assistant or third-party software to create a bootable Windows USB drive on a Mac.
6. What happens if I remove the USB drive during the installation process?
Removing the USB drive during the installation process could lead to errors and may cause the installation to fail. It is important to keep the USB drive inserted until the installation is complete.
7. Can I install Windows on multiple computers using the same USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same USB drive to install Windows on multiple computers, as long as you have a valid license key for each installation.
8. Can I reuse the USB flash drive after installing Windows?
After successfully installing Windows, you can format the USB drive and use it for other purposes.
9. Can I install Windows on a computer without an operating system?
Yes, you can use a bootable USB drive to install Windows on a computer without an existing operating system.
10. What should I do if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Make sure that you have properly configured your computer’s BIOS settings to prioritize the USB drive as the boot device. Double-check the steps and restart your computer.
11. Can I make a bootable USB drive for Windows on Linux?
Yes, tools like WoeUSB or UNetbootin allow you to create a bootable Windows USB drive on Linux.
12. Do I need an internet connection to install Windows using a USB flash drive?
While an internet connection is not mandatory for the installation process, having one will allow Windows to download updates during the installation, ensuring that you have the latest version.