How to install Windows on a new SSD without usb?

Installing Windows on a new SSD is a relatively straightforward process that typically involves creating a bootable USB drive. However, what if you don’t have access to a USB drive? In this article, we will explore an alternative method to install Windows on a new SSD without using a USB drive.
Installing Windows on a New SSD without USB
To install Windows on a new SSD without a USB drive, you can use a bootable DVD or a network connection.
Method 1: Using a Bootable DVD
1. Start by inserting the Windows installation DVD into your optical drive.
2. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS settings.
3. In the BIOS settings, make sure the DVD drive is set as the first boot option.
4. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings. Your computer will restart.
5. The Windows installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the drive selection screen.
6. Select the new SSD as the installation destination and proceed with the installation.
7. Once the installation is complete, you can remove the DVD and set the SSD as the primary boot device in the BIOS settings.
Method 2: Using a Network Connection
1. Ensure that your computer and the computer from which you want to install Windows are connected to the same network.
2. On the computer with the Windows installation files, open the Control Panel and navigate to “Network and Sharing Center.”
3. Click on “Change advanced sharing settings” and enable file sharing and network discovery.
4. Copy the entire Windows installation folder to a shared folder on the network-connected computer.
5. On the computer with the new SSD, open the Command Prompt as an administrator.
6. Type the following command: “\
7. The Windows installation process will start. Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows on the new SSD.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install Windows on an SSD instead of an HDD?
Yes, installing Windows on an SSD is highly recommended as it significantly improves the overall performance and speed of your system.
2. Do I need to format the new SSD before installation?
No, it is not necessary to format the new SSD before installation. The Windows installation process will format and partition the SSD automatically.
3. What are the minimum system requirements for installing Windows?
The minimum system requirements for installing Windows may vary depending on the version of Windows you intend to install. Generally, you will need a processor, a minimum amount of RAM, and sufficient storage space.
4. Can I install Windows on multiple SSDs?
Yes, you can install Windows on multiple SSDs. During the installation process, you can choose the SSD where you want to install Windows.
5. Can I install Windows on a second SSD without removing the existing one?
Absolutely. You can have multiple SSDs installed in your system, and you have the option to choose the SSD on which you want to install Windows during the installation process.
6. Do I need any additional software to install Windows on a new SSD without a USB?
No, you do not need any additional software to install Windows on a new SSD without a USB. The methods mentioned above utilize the built-in features of Windows.
7. Can I perform a clean installation of Windows on an SSD?
Yes, you can perform a clean installation of Windows on an SSD. This involves formatting the SSD and installing a fresh copy of Windows.
8. Is it necessary to back up my data before installing Windows on a new SSD?
While it is always recommended to back up your data before making any changes to your system, the Windows installation process allows you to choose the installation destination without affecting the existing data on other drives.
9. Can I clone my existing Windows installation to a new SSD?
Yes, you can clone your existing Windows installation to a new SSD using specialized software. However, this method is not covered in this article.
10. How long does it take to install Windows on a new SSD?
The installation time may vary depending on the speed of your system. Typically, it takes around 20 to 30 minutes to install Windows on a new SSD.
11. Can I install Windows on an external SSD without a USB?
It is technically possible to install Windows on an external SSD without a USB drive using the network installation method mentioned earlier.
12. Can I create a network installation folder using a shared folder on a NAS (Network Attached Storage) device?
Yes, you can create a network installation folder using a shared folder on a NAS device, as long as it is accessible from the computer you want to install Windows on. Consult your NAS device’s documentation for specific instructions on setting up shared folders.