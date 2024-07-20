How to install Windows 8 on external hard drive?

Installing an operating system like Windows 8 on an external hard drive provides flexibility and portability. Whether you want to carry your Windows 8 system with you or create a portable workspace, having Windows 8 on an external hard drive can be incredibly useful. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of installing Windows 8 on an external hard drive.
Requirements:
- A computer running Windows 8 with administrative privileges.
- An external hard drive with sufficient storage space.
- An official Windows 8 installation disk or ISO file.
- A reliable USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt port to connect the external hard drive.
Step 1: Preparing the External Hard Drive
Before we begin the installation process, make sure to backup any data on your external hard drive, as it will be formatted during the installation. Follow these steps to prepare the external hard drive:
- Connect the external hard drive to your computer using the appropriate cable.
- Open the Disk Management utility by pressing Win+X and selecting “Disk Management”.
- Select the external hard drive from the list of available drives.
- Right-click on the external hard drive and choose “Delete Volume”. Confirm the deletion.
- Right-click again on the unallocated space and select “New Simple Volume”. Follow the instructions to format the drive using the NTFS file system.
- Once the formatting is complete, assign a drive letter to the newly created volume.
Step 2: Creating a Windows 8 Bootable USB Drive
Now, we need to create a bootable USB drive to install Windows 8 on the external hard drive.
- Insert the Windows 8 installation disk or mount the ISO file.
- Open Command Prompt as an administrator. (Press Win+X and select “Command Prompt (Admin)”)
- Execute the following command to list the available disks: diskpart
- Type list disk to view the list of disks connected to your system.
- Identify your USB drive by its size and make a note of its disk number.
- Enter the following command to select the USB drive: select disk X (Replace “X” with the disk number of your USB drive)
- Run the following commands one by one to clean the drive, create a new partition, select the partition, and activate it:
- clean
- create partition primary
- select partition 1
- active
- To format the USB drive, use the command: format fs=ntfs quick
- Assign a drive letter to the USB drive by running the command: assign letter=X (Replace “X” with the desired drive letter)
- Copy all the files from the Windows 8 installation disk or mounted ISO to the USB drive.
- Your USB drive is now ready to be used for Windows 8 installation.
Step 3: Installing Windows 8 on the External Hard Drive
With the bootable USB drive created, you can now proceed with the installation of Windows 8 on the external hard drive.
- Restart your computer and boot from the bootable USB drive. (You may need to change the boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings)
- Follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 8.
- During the installation process, select the external hard drive as the destination for the Windows installation.
- Complete the installation process by following the prompts.
- Once the installation is finished, remove the USB drive and restart your computer.
**How to install Windows 8 on an external hard drive?**
To install Windows 8 on an external hard drive, you need to create a bootable USB drive using the Windows 8 installation files, connect the external hard drive, and then install Windows 8 on it as the destination for the installation.
FAQs
1. Can I install Windows 8 on any external hard drive?
Yes, you can install Windows 8 on any external hard drive as long as it has sufficient storage space and is compatible with your computer.
2. Can I use a USB 2.0 port instead of USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt?
It is recommended to use a USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt port as it provides faster data transfer speeds, but you can also use a USB 2.0 port.
3. Do I need an official Windows 8 installation disk or can I use a downloaded ISO file?
You can use either an official Windows 8 installation disk or a downloaded ISO file to create the bootable USB drive.
4. Will all my data on the external hard drive be deleted during the installation process?
Yes, the external hard drive will be formatted during the installation process, so make sure to back up any important data beforehand.
5. Can I use this external hard drive with Windows 8 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive with Windows 8 on multiple computers as long as they meet the system requirements for Windows 8.
6. Can I install other operating systems on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can partition the external hard drive and install multiple operating systems, including Windows 8.
7. Can I run Windows 8 directly from the external hard drive without installing it on a computer?
No, Windows 8 needs to be installed on a computer to run. The external hard drive allows you to carry your Windows 8 system with you and use it on different computers.
8. Can I upgrade Windows 8 on the external hard drive to a newer version?
Yes, you can follow the regular Windows upgrade process to upgrade Windows 8 on the external hard drive to a newer version.
9. Can I use this external hard drive as a bootable device for other tasks as well?
Yes, once you have installed Windows 8 on the external hard drive, you can use it as a bootable device for various tasks such as troubleshooting, system recovery, or running portable applications.
10. Do I need to install device drivers separately on the external hard drive?
No, when you install Windows 8 on the external hard drive, the necessary device drivers are installed along with the operating system.
11. Can I encrypt the external hard drive after installing Windows 8 on it?
Yes, you can use Windows’ built-in BitLocker feature to encrypt the external hard drive after installing Windows 8 on it, providing additional security for your data.
12. Can I remove Windows 8 from the external hard drive and restore it to its original state?
Yes, you can remove Windows 8 from the external hard drive by formatting it again or wiping the drive to restore it to its original state.