How to install Windows 7 in external hard drive?

Windows 7 is an operating system known for its stability and compatibility. While it is primarily installed on internal hard drives, it is also possible to install it on an external hard drive. This can be useful if you want to carry your Windows 7 environment with you or use it on multiple computers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Windows 7 on an external hard drive.
What You Will Need:
– A computer running Windows 7 or later
– An external hard drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB
– A Windows 7 installation disc or ISO file
– WinToUSB software, available for free download
Step 1: Preparing the External Hard Drive
1. Connect the external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open Disk Management by pressing Windows Key + R, typing “diskmgmt.msc” (without quotes), and hitting Enter.
3. Locate your external hard drive in the list of disks. Right-click on it and select “Delete Volume” to remove any existing partitions.
4. Once you have deleted all partitions, right-click on the unallocated space and select “New Simple Volume.”
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to create a new partition on the external hard drive. Format it as NTFS with the default allocation unit size.
6. After formatting, assign a drive letter to the partition by right-clicking on it and selecting “Change Drive Letter and Paths.” Choose an available letter and click “OK.”
Step 2: Installing Windows 7 on the External Hard Drive
Now that the external hard drive is ready, it’s time to install Windows 7.
1. Insert your Windows 7 installation disc or mount the ISO file.
2. Launch WinToUSB and click on its “Browse” button to select the Windows 7 installation source.
3. In the “Destination Disk” section, select your external hard drive from the drop-down menu.
4. Choose the system partition and boot partition options as necessary. Make sure the selected partitions belong to your external hard drive.
5. Click on “Next” to begin the installation process. This may take several minutes to complete.
6. Once the installation is finished, restart your computer and enter the BIOS by pressing the designated key during boot-up. Ensure that the external hard drive is set as the primary boot device.
7. Save the changes in the BIOS and exit. The computer will restart, booting from the external hard drive, which now contains Windows 7.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I install Windows 7 in an external hard drive using a macOS computer?
No, the installation process mentioned in this article requires a Windows computer.
2. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive with a minimum capacity of 16GB instead of an external hard drive.
3. Can I install Windows 7 on multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can install Windows 7 on as many external hard drives as you have available.
4. Will all my files and data be erased from the external hard drive during the installation process?
Yes, the installation process will erase all existing data on the external hard drive. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
5. Can I install Windows 7 on a USB 3.0 external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB 3.0 external hard drive for Windows 7 installation.
6. Can I use this method to install other versions of Windows?
While this guide focuses on Windows 7, you can use similar methods to install other versions of Windows on an external hard drive.
7. Can I run Windows 7 from the external hard drive on any computer?
Yes, you can run Windows 7 from the external hard drive on any computer capable of booting from an external device.
8. Will Windows updates work on the installed Windows 7?
Yes, you will be able to install and receive updates for Windows 7 on the external hard drive.
9. Can I install Windows 7 on an external SSD?
Yes, you can install Windows 7 on an external SSD as long as it is recognized as a removable storage device by your computer.
10. Can I install Windows 7 on an external hard drive without WinToUSB?
While WinToUSB simplifies the installation process, there are alternative methods available. However, WinToUSB is recommended for its user-friendly interface.
11. Can I remove the external hard drive and use it on another computer after installing Windows 7?
Yes, the external hard drive with the installed Windows 7 can be used on any compatible computer.
12. What should I do if my external hard drive is not recognized during the installation process?
Ensure that the external hard drive is properly connected to your computer and try using a different USB port. If it still doesn’t work, check if the external hard drive is compatible with the WinToUSB software.