If you want to install Windows 10 but don’t have a USB drive handy, don’t worry! There are alternative methods you can use to install Windows 10 without the need for a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Using an ISO File and Virtual Drive
One of the most popular methods of installing Windows 10 without a USB is by utilizing an ISO file and a virtual drive. Here’s how you can do it:
The requirements:
Before we proceed, make sure you have the following requirements met:
– A stable internet connection.
– Sufficient free disk space on your computer.
– An ISO file of Windows 10, which can be downloaded from the official Microsoft website.
Installation steps:
1. First, open the ISO file of Windows 10. Most operating systems have built-in virtual drive functionality, but if not, you can download and install software like Virtual CloneDrive or Daemon Tools to mount the ISO file as a virtual CD/DVD drive.
2. Once mounted, navigate to the virtual drive and run the setup.exe file. This will start the Windows 10 installation process.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the installation. You will be prompted to choose the installation language, accept the license terms, and select the installation type.
4. When you reach the “Which type of installation do you want?” screen, select the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option.
5. Next, choose the drive where you want to install Windows 10. Ensure it has sufficient space for the operating system.
6. Click on the “Next” button to begin the installation. The installation process may take some time, so be patient.
7. Once the installation is complete, your computer will restart. Follow the setup prompts, including choosing your region, keyboard layout, and setting up your Microsoft account.
**How to install Windows 10 without a USB?**
By using an ISO file and virtual drive, you can easily install Windows 10 without the need for a USB. Simply mount the ISO file as a virtual drive, run the setup.exe file, and follow the on-screen instructions to install Windows 10 on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I install Windows 10 without a USB drive or DVD?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 without a USB drive or DVD by using an ISO file and virtual drive.
2. Where can I download the ISO file for Windows 10?
You can download the official ISO file of Windows 10 from the Microsoft website.
3. What software can I use to mount the ISO file as a virtual drive?
There are several software options available, such as Virtual CloneDrive and Daemon Tools, which allow you to mount the ISO file as a virtual drive.
4. How much free disk space do I need to install Windows 10?
Ensure that you have at least 20 GB of free disk space for the Windows 10 installation.
5. Can I install Windows 10 without an internet connection?
While it is possible to install Windows 10 without an internet connection, having a stable internet connection is recommended for downloading updates and drivers during the installation process.
6. Does the ISO file contain all the necessary Windows 10 files?
Yes, the ISO file is a complete package that contains all the necessary files required for installing Windows 10.
7. Will my files be deleted during the installation process?
During the installation process, you will be prompted to choose the installation type. By selecting the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option, you can ensure that your files are not deleted.
8. Can I use this method to upgrade my current operating system to Windows 10?
Yes, you can use this method to upgrade your current operating system to Windows 10. Follow the installation steps mentioned above, and during the setup prompts, choose the “Upgrade” option.
9. Can I use this method to reinstall Windows 10 without losing my license?
Yes, if your device was previously activated with a digital license for Windows 10, you can reinstall Windows 10 using this method without losing your license. It will automatically reactivate once the installation is complete.
10. Do I need a product key to install Windows 10 using this method?
If your device was previously activated with a digital license for Windows 10, you won’t need a product key during the installation process. The license will be automatically detected.
11. Can I create a bootable USB drive using this method?
No, this method does not involve creating a bootable USB drive. Instead, it allows you to install Windows 10 directly from the mounted ISO file.
12. Is this method safe and reliable?
Yes, this method is safe and reliable when you download the ISO file from the official Microsoft website and use reputable virtual drive software. Always ensure that you back up your important files before any system installation.