How to install Windows 10 operating system from usb?

If you need to install or reinstall the Windows 10 operating system on your computer, using a USB drive can be a convenient method. This article will guide you through the step-by-step process of installing Windows 10 from a USB drive.
What You’ll Need
Before we begin, make sure you have the following items prepared:
1. A USB flash drive with a capacity of at least 8 GB.
2. A computer with an internet connection.
3. A valid Windows 10 product key.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
The first step is to create a bootable USB drive with the Windows 10 installation files. Follow these steps:
1. Insert your USB flash drive into your computer.
2. Go to the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
3. Run the Media Creation Tool and accept the license terms.
4. Select the option “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or ISO file)” and click “Next”.
5. Choose the language, edition, and architecture (32-bit or 64-bit) for the Windows 10 installation files. Click “Next” when done.
6. Select the “USB flash drive” option and click “Next”.
7. Choose the USB drive you inserted earlier and click “Next”.
8. Wait for the Media Creation Tool to download and copy the Windows 10 files onto the USB drive. This may take some time, depending on your internet connection speed.
Booting from the USB Drive
Once you have created the bootable USB drive, you can proceed with the installation process. Follow these steps:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into the computer where you want to install Windows 10.
2. Restart the computer and access the BIOS or UEFI settings. The method to access these settings may differ depending on your computer manufacturer, so refer to the user manual or search online for specific instructions.
3. In the BIOS or UEFI settings, locate the “Boot Order” or “Boot Priority” section and set the USB drive as the first boot device.
4. Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings. The computer will now restart.
5. When the computer restarts, it should boot from the USB drive and display the Windows 10 installation screen.
Installing Windows 10
Finally, you can begin the installation process of Windows 10. Follow these steps:
1. Select your language preferences and click “Next”.
2. Click “Install Now” to start the installation.
3. Enter your valid Windows 10 product key when prompted and click “Next”.
4. Read and accept the license terms, then click “Next”.
5. Choose the type of installation you want. If you want a clean installation, select “Custom: Install Windows only”. If you want to upgrade an existing version of Windows, select “Upgrade: Install Windows and keep files, settings, and applications”.
6. Select the drive where you want to install Windows 10 and click “Next”.
7. The installation process will then begin. This may take a while, so be patient.
8. Once the installation is complete, your computer will restart, and you’ll be greeted with the Windows 10 setup screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I install Windows 10 from a USB drive on any computer?
Yes, as long as the computer meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 10.
Q2: Can I use a USB drive with a smaller capacity than 8 GB?
No, you need a USB drive with at least 8 GB of storage space to accommodate the Windows 10 installation files.
Q3: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive for the installation?
Yes, the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool allows you to create a bootable DVD instead of a USB drive if desired.
Q4: Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
An internet connection is not necessary during the installation, but it is recommended for receiving important updates and drivers afterward.
Q5: What happens if I don’t enter a valid Windows 10 product key?
You can still proceed with the installation, but you’ll have a trial version of Windows 10 with limited functionality until you activate it with a valid product key.
Q6: Can I dual-boot Windows 10 with another operating system?
Yes, you can dual-boot Windows 10 with another operating system by partitioning your hard drive and installing both operating systems separately.
Q7: Will all my files and settings be deleted during the installation?
If you choose the “Upgrade” option, your files, settings, and applications will be preserved. However, a backup is always recommended before performing any major changes to your system.
Q8: Can I install Windows 10 on a Mac using a USB drive?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on a Mac by using Boot Camp Assistant, which allows you to dual-boot macOS and Windows.
Q9: How long does the Windows 10 installation process take?
The duration of the installation process may vary depending on your computer’s hardware specifications, but it typically takes around 20-30 minutes.
Q10: Can I cancel the Windows 10 installation once it has started?
Yes, you can cancel the installation process by restarting your computer. However, any changes made to the system during the installation may not be reverted completely.
Q11: Can I create a bootable USB drive on a Mac?
Yes, the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool is also available for Mac, allowing you to create a bootable USB drive for Windows 10 installation.
Q12: What should I do if I encounter errors during the installation process?
If you encounter errors during the installation process, make sure your USB drive is properly formatted, and check for any hardware compatibility issues. If the problem persists, seek assistance from Microsoft support or an IT professional.