Installing Windows 10 on a USB external drive can provide you with the convenience of carrying your operating system wherever you go. This option proves particularly helpful in situations where you need to use different computers but still want to have your personalized environment available. To help you with this process, we have put together a step-by-step guide on how to install Windows 10 on a USB external drive.
Prerequisites
Before we dive into the installation process, there are a few things you must ensure before getting started:
1. **A USB External Drive**: Choose a high-quality, fast USB drive with sufficient storage capacity to hold the Windows 10 installation files and additional software you may need.
2. **Windows 10 ISO File**: Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or through the Media Creation Tool.
3. **Windows 10 Product Key**: Make sure you have a valid Windows 10 product key handy to complete the installation process.
How to install Windows 10 on USB external drive?
Now, let’s move on to the step-by-step guide on installing Windows 10 on your USB external drive:
1. **Prepare your USB drive**: Connect the USB drive to your computer and ensure it has been properly detected.
2. **Format the USB drive**: Right-click on the USB drive in your file explorer, select “Format,” choose the FAT32 file system, and click on “Start” to format the drive.
3. **Create a bootable USB**: Download and install a reliable third-party tool like Rufus or WinToUSB, which allows you to create a bootable USB drive from the Windows 10 ISO file.
4. **Launch the bootable USB creation software**: Open the installed software, select the Windows 10 ISO file you downloaded earlier, choose your USB drive as the destination, and click on “Start” or “Create” to initiate the creation process. This might take some time.
5. **Restart your computer**: Restart your computer and access the BIOS settings by repeatedly pressing the designated key during startup (usually F2, F12, or Del).
6. **Change the boot order**: In the BIOS settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Startup” section and change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive. Save the changes and exit the BIOS settings.
7. **Windows 10 installation**: After restarting, your computer should boot from the USB drive. Follow the on-screen prompts to begin the Windows 10 installation process.
8. **Select the correct options**: When prompted, choose your preferred language, time zone, and keyboard layout. Click “Next” to proceed.
9. **Enter the product key**: Enter your valid Windows 10 product key and click “Next” to continue.
10. **Accept the license terms**: Read and accept the Microsoft Software License Terms.
11. **Choose the installation type**: Select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” as the installation type.
12. **Select the USB external drive**: You should see a list of available drives. Select your USB external drive as the installation destination and click on “Next” to start the installation process.
FAQs
1. Can I use any USB drive to install Windows 10?
No, it is recommended to use a high-quality and fast USB drive to ensure smooth performance during the installation process and subsequent use.
2. What should be the USB drive’s minimum storage capacity?
The minimum recommended storage capacity for the USB drive is 16 GB, but having a larger drive will allow for additional software installations and updates.
3. Is it possible to install Windows 10 on an external SSD?
Yes, it is possible to install Windows 10 on an external SSD as long as the drive is properly recognized and meets the minimum requirements.
4. Can I install Windows 10 on a USB drive without the bootable creation software?
No, you need a bootable creation software like Rufus or WinToUSB to enable the installation of Windows 10 on your USB drive.
5. Can I use the same Windows 10 product key for both my internal and external drive?
Yes, you can use the same Windows 10 product key for both the internal and external drives as long as you are using it on one computer at a time.
6. What if I don’t have a valid Windows 10 product key?
To install and activate Windows 10, you need a valid product key. Without one, you will not be able to complete the installation process.
7. Will all my data be erased during the installation?
Yes, the Windows 10 installation process involves formatting the USB drive, erasing all data. Make sure you have a backup of any important files before proceeding.
8. Can I use the USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers, but you will need a separate product key for each installation.
9. Can I update my Windows 10 installation on the USB drive?
Yes, you can update your Windows 10 installation on the USB drive by connecting it to a computer with an internet connection and running Windows Update.
10. Can I use the USB drive to boot my Mac computer with Windows 10?
Yes, with a compatible Mac model and the assistance of Boot Camp, you can use the USB drive to boot your Mac computer into Windows 10.
11. What if I encounter issues during the installation process?
If you encounter any issues during the installation process, make sure your USB drive is properly formatted and try using a different USB port on your computer. You can also seek assistance from Microsoft’s support website or community forums.
12. Can I remove the USB drive after installing Windows 10?
Yes, once the Windows 10 installation is complete and your computer reboots, you can safely remove the USB drive. Windows 10 will be installed on your external USB drive and ready to use.