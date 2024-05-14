How to install Windows 10 on ubuntu using usb?

Windows 10 is a popular operating system choice for many users due to its user-friendly interface and extensive software compatibility. While Ubuntu is an open-source operating system known for its stability and security. If you are an Ubuntu user who needs to install Windows 10 alongside Ubuntu, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of installing Windows 10 on Ubuntu using a USB drive.
Preparation
Before starting the installation process, there are a few things you’ll need to have:
1. Windows 10 ISO file: Download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
2. Ubuntu OS: Ensure that you have Ubuntu installed on your system.
3. USB Drive: Prepare a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB or higher to create a bootable Windows 10 installation media.
4. Backup: It is always advisable to back up your important data to prevent any accidental loss.
Steps to Install Windows 10 on Ubuntu Using USB:
Now let’s dive into the step-by-step process:
1. Create Windows 10 Bootable USB:
– Insert the USB drive into your Ubuntu system.
– Open a terminal and type ‘lsblk’ command to identify the USB drive (e.g., /dev/sdb).
– Download and install ‘WoeUSB’ by running the following commands:
“`
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:nilarimogard/webupd8
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install woeusb
“`
– Once installed, execute ‘woeusb’ to launch the application.
– Select the Windows 10 ISO file and the USB drive, then click ‘Install’ to create the bootable USB.
2. Prepare Disk Space:
– Now, boot your computer using the bootable USB drive.
– During the Windows setup, choose ‘Custom installation’ and select the disk partition where you want to install Windows.
– Click ‘New’ to create a new partition in the unallocated space, or choose an existing partition and click ‘Next.’
3. Install Windows 10:
– Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of Windows 10.
4. Restore GRUB Bootloader:
– After the Windows installation, your computer may directly boot into Windows.
– Boot into Ubuntu using the Ubuntu installation USB drive.
– Open a terminal and enter the following command:
“`
$ sudo fdisk -l
“`
– Identify the disk partition where Ubuntu is installed (e.g., /dev/sda1).
– Mount the Ubuntu partition using the command:
“`
$ sudo mount /dev/sda1 /mnt
“`
– Restore GRUB bootloader by executing the following commands:
“`
$ sudo grub-install –root-directory=/mnt /dev/sda
$ sudo update-grub
“`
5. Restart and Choose the Operating System:
– Restart your computer.
– Upon startup, you will be presented with the GRUB bootloader menu, allowing you to choose between Ubuntu and Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1. Can I install Windows 10 alongside Ubuntu without a USB drive?
Yes, you can use other methods such as virtualization or dual booting from separate disk partitions.
Q2. Can I install Windows 10 on Ubuntu using a DVD instead of USB?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD by burning the Windows 10 ISO file onto it, and then follow the installation steps.
Q3. How much free disk space is required to install Windows 10?
Windows 10 requires a minimum of 20GB of free disk space for installation.
Q4. Will installing Windows 10 on Ubuntu erase my files?
No, the installation process will only modify the disk partitions allocated for the new operating system. However, it’s always recommended to backup your data beforehand.
Q5. Is it possible to switch between Ubuntu and Windows without restarting?
Yes, you can use a virtualization tool like VirtualBox to run Windows within Ubuntu, allowing you to switch between the two without restarting.
Q6. Can I install Windows applications on Ubuntu?
Yes, you can use compatibility layers like Wine or virtualization software to run certain Windows applications on Ubuntu.
Q7. How can I remove Windows 10 and keep only Ubuntu?
You can remove Windows 10 by deleting its partition using the Ubuntu Disk Utility or GParted. However, it’s recommended to backup your data before performing such actions.
Q8. Does installing Windows 10 affect Ubuntu boot time?
No, installing Windows 10 alongside Ubuntu does not affect Ubuntu’s boot time unless you choose to boot into Windows instead of Ubuntu.
Q9. Can I install Windows 10 on Ubuntu using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive if it is recognized as a bootable device by your computer’s BIOS.
Q10. Can I install Windows 10 on an older version of Ubuntu?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on an older version of Ubuntu as long as it meets the system requirements for Windows 10.
Q11. Will I need to reinstall all my software after installing Windows 10?
Yes, after installing Windows 10, you’ll need to reinstall the software you previously used on Ubuntu.
Q12. Can I revert back to Ubuntu from Windows 10 without losing data?
No, switching the operating system back to Ubuntu without losing data is not possible. You will need to back up your data, reinstall Ubuntu, and then restore your files.