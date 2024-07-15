How to install Windows 10 on SSD without usb?

If you want to install Windows 10 on an SSD without using a USB drive, it is still possible with a few alternative methods. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Method 1: Install Windows 10 from an ISO file
One of the simplest ways to install Windows 10 on an SSD without a USB drive is to use an ISO file. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Download the Windows 10 ISO file
Visit the official Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 ISO file. Ensure you download the correct version for your system.
Step 2: Mount the ISO file
Right-click on the downloaded ISO file and select “Mount.” This will create a virtual DVD drive on your system.
Step 3: Copy Windows 10 files to the SSD
Open the mounted ISO file and copy all the contents to a folder on your SSD.
Step 4: Modify the boot settings
Press the Windows key + X, select “Command Prompt (Admin)” to open an elevated Command Prompt window.
Type the following command: bcdboot X:windows (Replace X with the appropriate drive letter of your SSD).
Step 5: Set the SSD as the boot drive
Restart your computer and enter the BIOS/UEFI settings. Set the SSD as the first boot option. Save the changes and exit.
Step 6: Install Windows 10 on the SSD
Now, your computer will boot from the SSD, and the Windows 10 installation process will begin. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Method 2: Clone your current system to the SSD
Another method to install Windows 10 on an SSD without a USB drive is by cloning your current operating system. This method works well if you want to transfer your existing setup to the new SSD. Here is how you can do it:
Step 1: Connect the SSD to your computer
Physically install your SSD into an available slot on your computer.
Step 2: Use disk cloning software
Download and install a reliable disk cloning software like EaseUS Todo Backup, Macrium Reflect, or Clonezilla. These programs allow you to clone your existing Windows installation to the SSD.
Step 3: Select the source and destination drives
Launch the disk cloning software and choose your current system drive as the source disk and the SSD as the destination disk.
Step 4: Start the cloning process
Follow the instructions provided by the software to initiate the cloning process. This may take some time, depending on the size of your system drive.
Step 5: Set the SSD as the boot drive
Once the cloning process is complete, restart your computer, enter the BIOS/UEFI settings, and set the SSD as the primary boot drive. Save the changes and exit.
Step 6: Verify the installation
Boot into your new SSD, and Windows 10 should load up just as it did on your previous system drive. Double-check that everything is working correctly.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install Windows 10 on an SSD without using a USB drive?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on an SSD without a USB drive by using an ISO file or cloning your existing system.
2. Where can I download the Windows 10 ISO file?
You can download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website.
3. Do I need to purchase a new Windows 10 license for the SSD installation?
No, if you already have a genuine Windows 10 license, you can use it for the installation on the SSD as well.
4. What if I don’t have an optical drive on my computer?
If your computer doesn’t have an optical drive, you can use the ISO file method or an external DVD drive to mount and copy the Windows 10 files.
5. Will the cloning process erase my data on the source drive?
No, the cloning process should not erase any data on the source drive. However, it is always recommended to back up your important files before performing any system changes.
6. Can I clone a larger system drive to a smaller SSD?
Yes, with appropriate disk cloning software, you can clone a larger system drive to a smaller SSD as long as the SSD has sufficient capacity to accommodate the data.
7. What if my computer doesn’t recognize the SSD after cloning?
If your computer doesn’t recognize the SSD after cloning, ensure the SATA cables are securely connected, and try reseating the SSD. If the issue persists, check if a firmware update is available for your SSD.
8. Can I install Windows 10 on multiple SSDs without a USB drive?
Yes, you can install Windows 10 on multiple SSDs without using a USB drive by following the same methods mentioned in this article for each SSD.
9. Is it better to clean install Windows on an SSD or cloning the existing system?
Both methods have their advantages. A clean install allows for a fresh start, while cloning saves time by preserving your current system setup.
10. Can I use the Windows built-in formatting tool to prepare my SSD for installation?
Yes, you can use the Windows built-in formatting tool like Disk Management or Diskpart to format your SSD before installation.
11. Can I migrate from a hard disk drive (HDD) to an SSD without a USB drive?
Yes, you can migrate from an HDD to an SSD without using a USB drive by following the steps mentioned in Method 2 of this article.
12. Will installing Windows 10 on an SSD improve the performance of my computer?
Yes, installing Windows 10 on an SSD can significantly improve the performance of your computer by reducing boot times and improving overall system responsiveness.